Celta Vigo vs Leganes Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8th 2025

Celta Vigo will host Leganes at the Municipal de Balaidos on Saturday in another round of the 2024-25 La Liga campaign. The home side have picked up big results in recent weeks and remain hopeful of a top-half league finish and perhaps a European spot as they sit 10th in the La Liga standings, five points outside the continental places.

They played out a 2-2 draw away at Girona last time out, with goals from Iker Losada and former Chelsea man Marcos Alonso enough to secure a point for Los Celestes.

Leganes have had their struggles upon returning to the Spanish top-flight this season but continue their push for survival. They picked up a narrow and much needed 1-0 home win over Getafe in their game last weekend and had looked set to be headed toward a point before substitute Diego Garcia scored the game-winner in additional time.

The visitors have now climbed up to 16th place in the league table with 27 points and will be looking to build on their latest triumph when they head to Galicia this weekend.

Celta Vigo vs Leganes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been just 11 meetings between the two clubs since the start of the century. Celta have won four of those games while Leganes have won one more with their other two matchups ending level.

The visitors have lost just one of their last six games in this fixture.

Leganes have scored 23 goals in La Liga this season. Only Getafe (21) and Real Valladolid (17) have managed fewer.

Los Celestes have conceded 40 goals in the Spanish top-flight this season. Only three teams have shipped more, two of which currently occupy the drop zone.

Celta Vigo vs Leganes Prediction

Celta are undefeated in their last four matches after losing four of their previous five. They have won all but one of their last five games at the Municipal de Balaidos and will head into the weekend clash as clear favorites.

Leganes, meanwhile, saw their latest result end a six-game winless run and they will be looking to build on that this weekend. They are, however, winless and goalless in their last three games on the road and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 2-0 Leganes

Celta Vigo vs Leganes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Celta Vigo to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of the last nine matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last nine matchups)

