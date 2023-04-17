Celta Vigo vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips | 17th April 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Mallorca take on Celta Vigo in an important encounter at the Estadio de Balaidos on Monday.

Celta Vigo vs Mallorca Preview

Mallorca are currently in 12th place in the La Liga standings and have been plagued by inconsistency over the course of their campaign. The away side played out a 3-3 draw against Real Valladolid last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Galician giants were held to a 2-2 draw by Sevilla in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Celta Vigo vs Mallorca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Celta Vigo and Mallorca are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won nine games apiece out of a total of 23 matches played between the two teams.

Celta Vigo have won only one of their last nine games against Mallorca in La Liga, with their previous such victory coming by a 4-3 margin in March 2022.

After a run of six victories in the first nine matches at home against Mallorca in La Liga, Celta Vigo have won only two of their last six such matches in the competition.

Celta Vigo are unbeaten in their last seven matches played on a Monday in La Liga, while Mallorca have won only one of their last five such games.

Celta Vigo are unbeaten in their last seven games in La Liga - their best league run since 2015.

Celta Vigo vs Mallorca Prediction

Celta Vigo have been fairly impressive in recent weeks and will be intent on a top-half finish this season. Iago Aspas has stepped up for his side yet again this season and will look to make his mark in this fixture.

Mallorca can pack a punch on their day and have troubled Celta Vigo in the recent past. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw this week.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 2-2 Mallorca

Celta Vigo vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Mallorca to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Iago Aspas to score - Yes

