Celta Vigo vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips - 6th March 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Mallorca take on a strong Celta Vigo outfit in a crucial encounter at the Balaidos Stadium on Sunday.

Celta Vigo vs Mallorca Preview

Mallorca are currently in 16th place in the La Liga standings and have slumped after a fairly impressive start to their campaign. The away side suffered a 2-0 defeat against Real Sociedad and will need to step up to the plate to stay away from the relegation zone.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, are in 10th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best so far this season. The Galicians suffered a 2-0 defeat against Atletico Madrid in their previous game and will need to work hard to bounce back this weekend.

Celta Vigo vs Mallorca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Mallorca and Celta Vigo are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won eight games apiece out of a total of 21 matches played between the two teams.

Mallorca have picked up points in their last three visits to the Balaidos Stadium and have managed one victory during this period.

Celta Vigo are winless in their last seven matches against Mallorca in La Liga, with their previous triumph coming in 2006.

Celta Vigo are currently on a four-game unbeaten streak at home in La Liga and could potentially achieve their best run at the Balaidos in two years with a victory this weekend.

Mallorca have lost their last four away games in La Liga and have conceded at least two goals in each of these defeats.

Celta Vigo have scored six goals from turnovers this season - the highest in La Liga alongside Getafe.

Celta Vigo vs Mallorca Prediction

Celta Vigo have excellent players in their ranks but are yet to justify their potential in La Liga. The Galician giants have been plagued by inconsistency this season and have a point to prove this weekend.

Real Mallorca @RCD_Mallorca Sumam 106 anys amb l’experiència d’un centenari i la il•lusió del més jovenet! A per més!



Visca el Mallorca i la seva gent! Sumam 106 anys amb l’experiència d’un centenari i la il•lusió del més jovenet! A per més!Visca el Mallorca i la seva gent! 👹 Sumam 106 anys amb l’experiència d’un centenari i la il•lusió del més jovenet! A per més! ☺️ Visca el Mallorca i la seva gent! https://t.co/fExyTvVgzq

Mallorca are dangerously close to the relegation zone and will need to work hard to avoid a return to the Segunda Division. Celta Vigo are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 2-1 Mallorca

Celta Vigo vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Celta Vigo

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Iago Aspas to score anytime: YES

Tip 4 - Celta Vigo to score first: YES

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi