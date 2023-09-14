Celta Vigo vs Mallorca Prediction and Betting Tips | September 16, 2023 

Celta Vigo host Mallorca at the Municipal de Balaidos on Saturday (September 16) in La Liga.

The hosts endured a sluggish start to their league campaign but have returned to winning ways. Celta beat Almeria 3-2 at the Estadio del Mediterraneo in their last game.

They had squandered a two-goal lead before Williot Swedberg came off the bench to score a late winner to open his account. Celta are 13th in the standings with four points after as many games.

Mallorca, meanwhile, have endured an even more difficult start to their La Liga campaign. They drew goalless against Athletic Bilbao in their last outing, failing to register a shot on target.

Celta Vigo vs Mallorca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 48 meetings between the two sides, with Celta leding 20-17.

Mallorca have won their last two games in the fixture and have lost just one of their last 10.

Celta are without a clean sheet in three games in the fixture and their last four across competitions.

Mallorca have scored three goals in La Liga this season. Only Getafe (2) and Las Palmas (1) have scored fewer.

Celta are one of three teams in the top flight this season yet to score at home.

Celta Vigo vs Mallorca Prediction

Celta's latest result snapped their three-game winless streak. They have lost their last two home games, though.

Mallorca, meanwhile, are on a six-game winless streak, losing twice. They have won just one away league game all year and could see defeat again.

Prediction: Celta 1-0 Mallorca

Celta Vigo vs Mallorca Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Celta

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of their last four meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in one of their last four matchups.)