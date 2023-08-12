Celta Vigo vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th August 2023

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga is back in action with a round of matches this weekend as Celta Vigo lock horns with an impressive Osasuna side in an important clash at the Estadio de Balaidos on Sunday.

Celta Vigo vs Osasuna Preview

Osasuna finished in seventh place in the La Liga standings last season and have been fairly impressive over the past year. The away side edged Burgos to a 2-1 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this match.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, secured a 13th-place finish in the league table last season and have not been at their best in recent months. The hosts eased past Compostela by a comfortable 3-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Celta Vigo vs Osasuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Celta Vigo have a good recent record against Osasuna and have won 12 out of the last 26 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Osasuna's seven victories.

Celta Vigo have suffered defeat in only one of their last five games against Celta Vigo in La Liga but did lose their most recent such game at the Balaidos by a 2-1 margin.

Osasuna have won only two of their last 13 matches away from home in La Liga and have suffered defeat in each of their last three such games in the competition.

After a run of six victories in 10 campaigns on their opening weekends of a La Liga season, Celta Vigo have failed to win such a game in their last seven league campaigns.

Osasuna are unbeaten in the opening game of the season in each of their last five La Liga campaigns.

Celta Vigo vs Osasuna Prediction

Osasuna have consistently punched above their weight over the past year and have a good squad at their disposal. The away side have had their fair share of troubles on the road in La Liga and will look to make amends this weekend.

Celta Vigo have excellent players in their ranks but have largely failed to meet expectations in the top flight. Both teams have issues to address at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 1-1 Osasuna

Celta Vigo vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - No

Tip 3: Osasuna to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Iago Aspas to score - Yes