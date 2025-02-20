Celta Vigo vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st February 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Celta Vigo take on an impressive Osasuna side in an important encounter at the Estadio de Balaidos on Friday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Ad

Celta Vigo vs Osasuna Preview

Osasuna are currently in ninth place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The away side held Real Madrid to an admirable 1-1 draw last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best over the past year. The Galicians played out a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Ad

Trending

Celta Vigo vs Osasuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Celta Vigo have a good recent record against Osasuna and have won 13 out of the last 29 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Osasuna's seven victories.

Celta Vigo have lost three of their last five matches against Osasuna in La Liga - as many defeats as they had suffered in the 13 such games preceding this run.

Osasuna have won their last two matches away from home against Celta Vigo in La Liga - one more victory than they had achieved in the 23 such games preceding this run.

Osasuna won the reverse fixture by a 3-2 margin at home last year and could complete a La Liga double against Celta Vigo for the first time in their history.

Osasuna are unbeaten in nine of their last 11 La Liga games.

Ad

Celta Vigo vs Osasuna Prediction

Osasuna have come into their own in recent weeks and will look to make the most of their impressive recent form. The away side was at its robust best against Real Madrid and has a point to prove in this fixture.

Celta Vigo have blown hot and cold this season and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. Osasuna are in better form at the moment, however, and should be able to win this game.

Ad

Prediction: Celta Vigo 1-2 Osasuna

Celta Vigo vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Osasuna to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Celta Vigo to score first - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback