Celta Vigo vs Osasuna Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th November 2022

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Osasuna lock horns with Celta Vigo in an important clash at the Estadio Balaidos on Saturday.

Celta Vigo vs Osasuna Preview

Osasuna are currently in seventh place in the La Liga standings and have punched above their weight so far this season. The Pamplona-based outfit eased past Real Valladolid by a 2-0 margin last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have largely failed to meet expectations this season. The Galicians slumped to a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Almeria in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Celta Vigo vs Osasuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Celta Vigo have a good La Liga record against Osasuna and have won 16 of the 23 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Osasuna's six victories.

After two consecutive defeats against Osasuna in 2020, Celta Vigo are unbeaten in their last three matches against the away side in La Liga.

Celta Vigo have suffered only six defeats against Osasuna in La Liga - their lowest loss percentage against a team they have faced at least 14 times in the competition.

After a run of three victories in five matches in La Liga, Celta Vigo are winless in their last five matches in the competition - their worst run since February 2021.

Osasuna have collected 20 points from their 12 games in La Liga so far - their highest tally at this stage of the season since the 2005-06 campaign.

Apart from Barcelona, Osasuna are the only La Liga team that are yet to lose points from goals conceded in the second half of league matches so far this season.

Celta Vigo vs Osasuna Prediction

Celta Vigo have a good squad at their disposal but have flattered to deceive yet again this season. The Galicians have relied heavily on Iago Aspas and will need their talisman to step up in this fixture.

Osasuna have punched above their weight so far and could potentially secure a European spot in the coming months. The away side is the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 2-3 Osasuna

Celta Vigo vs Osasuna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Osasuna

Tip 2: Game to score over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Celta Vigo to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Iago Aspas to score - Yes

