Celta Vigo vs Osasuna prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this week as Celta Vigo take on Osasuna on Wednesday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Osasuna are in 12th place in the La Liga standings and are yet to hit their stride this season. The Pamplona-based outfit eased past Cadiz by a 2-0 margin last week and will want a similar result from this fixture.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations so far. The Galicians suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat against Real Sociedad in their previous game and will need to bounce back this week.

Celta Vigo vs Osasuna Head-to-Head

Celta Vigo have a slight edge over Osasuna and have won six out of 15 matches played between the two teams. Osasuna have managed five victories against Celta Vigo and will want to level the scales in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in August last year and ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams squandered chances on the day and will need to be more clinical this week.

Celta Vigo form guide in La Liga: L-W-W-D-L

Osasuna form guide in La Liga: W-L-L-D-D

Celta Vigo vs Osasuna Team News

Celta Vigo have a point to prove

Celta Vigo

Augusto Solari and Ruben Blanco are carrying knocks and might not feature in the squad. Nestor Araujo and Nolito have completed their recoveries and should be able to feature in this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Augusto Solari, Ruben Blanco, Renato Tapia

Suspended: None

Osasuna need to win this game

Osasuna

Jesus Areso is injured at the moment and might not be able to play a part against Celta Vigo this week. Chimy Avila and Darko Brasanac have recovered from COVID-19 and will be included in the squad.

Injured: Jesus Areso

Doubtful: Aridane Hernandez

Suspended: None

Celta Vigo vs Osasuna Predicted XI

Celta Vigo Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Matias Dituro; Hugo Mallo, Nestor Araujo, Joseph Aidoo, Javi Galan; Fran Beltran; Brais Mendez, Denis Suarez, Franco Cervi; Iago Aspas, Santi Mina

Osasuna Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sergio Herrera; Cote, Juan Cruz, David Garcia, Nacho Vidal; Jon Moncoyalo, Lucas Torro, Kike Barja; Ruben Garcia, Kike Garcia, Ante Budimir

Celta Vigo vs Osasuna Prediction

Celta Vigo have shown improvement in recent weeks but will need to work hard to secure a European place this season. The likes of Iago Aspas and Santi Mina can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this week.

Osasuna have been in good form in recent months and can pack a punch on their day. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw on Wednesday.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 1-1 Osasuna

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi