Celta Vigo vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction and Betting Tips | May 18th 2025

Celta Vigo will entertain Rayo Vallecano at the Balaídos Stadium in a crucial La Liga clash on Sunday. Celta are seventh in the standings with 52 points, four more than the visitors. As things stand, both teams are in contention to qualify for UEFA competitions next season.

The hosts made it two wins on the spin on Tuesday, recording a 1-0 away triumph over Real Sociedad. Alfonso González scored the only goal of the match in the 44th minute.

Vallecano had registered 1-0 wins in their first two games of the month and were held to a 2-2 draw by Real Betis on Thursday. First-half goals from Jorge de Frutos and Florian Lejeune helped them take a two-goal lead, but Betis scored twice after the break to earn a point from that match.

Celta Vigo vs Rayo Vallecano Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have squared off 61 times in all competitions. They have been evenly matched in these meetings, recording 21 wins apiece while 19 games have ended in draws.

The two teams played out goalless draws in their league meetings last season. Vallecano recorded a 2-1 home win in the reverse fixture, their first triumph against Celta since 2019.

Five of the last seven meetings between them have produced under 2.5 goals.

Celta Vigo have lost just one of their last seven home games while recording five wins. They have scored three goals in three games during that period.

Rayo Vallecano have seen conclusive results in their last seven away games, suffering four defeats.

The visitors have 12 wins, 12 losses, and 12 draws apiece in La Liga thus far.

Celta have kept clean sheets in six of their last seven meetings against Vallecano.

Celta Vigo vs Rayo Vallecano Prediction

Los Celestes have won their last two games, scoring four goals, and will look to continue that form. They are unbeaten in their last six home meetings against Vallecano, keeping four clean sheets while scoring 16 goals.

Carl Starfelt, Jailson Marques and Jones El-Abdellaoui will miss this match due to injuries, and Marcos Alonso is back from a suspension.

Los Franjirrojos are unbeaten in their last three games, scoring four goals while keeping two clean sheets. Notably, they have registered just one win in their last eight games against Celta, failing to score in six, which is a cause for concern.

Abdul Mumin and Joni Montiel remain sidelined with injuries, while Sergio Camello is a major doubt.

Considering the current goalscoring form of the two teams, we back them to play out a high-scoring draw.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 2-2 Rayo Vallecano

Celta Vigo vs Rayo Vallecano Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

