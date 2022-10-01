Celta Vigo vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd October 2022

Real Betis are back in action with another La Liga fixture this weekend as they take on Celta Vigo at the Estadio de Balaidos on Sunday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Celta Vigo vs Real Betis Preview

Real Betis are currently in fourth place in the La Liga standings and have exceeded expectations so far this season. The Andalusian giants edged Girona to an important 2-1 victory in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have not been at their best this season. The Galician outfit suffered a damaging 3-0 defeat at the hands of Valencia before the international break and will need to bounce back in this match.

Celta Vigo vs Real Betis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Betis have a good record against Celta Vigo and have won 13 out of the 36 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Celta Vigo's 10 victories.

Celta Vigo have won only one of their last eight games against Real Betis in La Liga, with their previous victory coming in January this year.

After only two unbeaten games in a run of 10 matches against Celta Vigo, Real Betis have avoided defeat in six of their last seven games against the Galicians.

After a run of only one victory in five matches at the Balaidos, Celta Vigo have won three of their last five home games in La Liga.

Real Betis have lost only one of their last eight La Liga games away from home, with their most recent defeat coming against reigning champions Real Madrid.

Celta Vigo have scored three goals after build-ups involving 10 or more passes so far this season - more than any other team in La Liga.

Celta Vigo vs Real Betis Prediction

Real Betis have exceeded expectations under Manuel Pellegrini and will be intent on a top-four finish this season. The likes of Nabil Fekir and Sergio Canales can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Celta Vigo have an impressive squad at their disposal but are yet to justify their potential in La Liga. Real Betis are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 1-2 Real Betis

Celta Vigo vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Betis to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Borja Iglesias to score - Yes

