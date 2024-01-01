Celta Vigo vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd January 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another round of matches this week as Celta Vigo lock horns with Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis side in an important clash at the Estadio de Balaidos on Wednesday.

Celta Vigo vs Real Betis Preview

Celta Vigo are currently in 18th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The home side slumped to a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Villarreal last week and will need to work hard to bounce back in this fixture.

Real Betis, on the other hand, are in seventh place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly impressive this season. The Andalusian giants were held to a 1-1 draw by Girona in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Celta Vigo vs Real Betis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Betis have a slight edge over Celta Vigo and have won 13 out of the last 37 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Celta Vigo's 12 victories.

Celta Vigo are unbeaten in their last four matches against Real Betis in La Liga and have won each of their last two such games in the competition.

After a run of only one victory in 11 matches away from home against Celta Vigo in La Liga, Real Betis have won three of their last seven such games in the competition.

Celta Vigo have kept clean sheets in their last two matches at home against Real Betis in La Liga and could set a record in this regard this week.

Celta Vigo vs Real Betis Prediction

Real Betis have been a formidable force under Manuel Pellegrini and will be intent on securing a place in the top six this season. Willian Jose and Ayoze Perez can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this week.

Celta Vigo have failed to meet expectations this season and will need to be at their best in this fixture. Real Betis have been the better team this season and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 1-2 Real Betis

Celta Vigo vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Betis to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Betis to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Willian Jose to score - Yes