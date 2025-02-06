Celta Vigo vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | 8th February 2025

The 2024-25 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Celta Vigo lock horns with Manuel Pellegrini's Real Betis side in an important encounter at the Balaidos Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Celta Vigo vs Real Betis Preview

Real Betis are currently in 10th place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Andalusian outfit held Athletic Bilbao to an admirable 2-2 draw last week and will look to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, are in 13th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Galician hosts slumped to a shock 2-1 defeat at the hands of Valencia in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Celta Vigo vs Real Betis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Betis have a slight edge over Celta Vigo and have won 14 out of the last 41 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Celta Vigo's 13 victories.

Celta Vigo have won each of their last two matches at home against Real Betis in La Liga and have won three such games in a row against them on only one previous occasion in the history of the competition.

After a run of four defeats in five matches against Celta Vigo in La Liga, Real Betis have remained unbeaten in their last two such games in the competition.

Celta Vigo are unbeaten in their last 10 matches at home against teams from Andalusia in La Liga - their best such run in the competition since 1983.

Celta Vigo vs Real Betis Prediction

Real Betis have shown glimpses of their ability over the past year but have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. The likes of Isco and Cedric Bakambu can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Celta Vigo can pack a punch on their day but have blown hot and cold so far this season. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this fixture.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 2-2 Real Betis

Celta Vigo vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Betis to score first - Yes

