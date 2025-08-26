Celta Vigo vs Real Betis Prediction and Betting Tips | August 27th 2025

Celta Vigo will welcome Real Betis to the Balaídos Stadium in La Liga on Wednesday. Betis are unbeaten in two league games thus far, while the hosts have endured a winless start to their campaign.

Ad

Celta had lost their campaign opener 2-0 at home to Getafe and scored their first goal of the season in their 1-1 draw against Mallorca last week. Javi Rueda gave them the lead in the first half, but Mallorca bagged an 87th-minute leveler.

The visitors got their campaign underway with a 1-1 draw against Elche earlier this month and recorded a 1-0 win over Deportivo Alaves in their first home game of the season last week. Giovani Lo Celso scored the match-winner in the 16th minute.

Ad

Trending

Celta Vigo vs Real Betis Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 86 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with Betis leading 33-29 in wins and 24 games ending in draws.

Celta were unbeaten in their two league meetings against the visitors last season. After the first meeting ended in a draw, they registered a 3-2 win in the home leg.

The last five meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

Real Betis have won just one of their last eight games in this fixture.

Los Celestes are unbeaten in their last 12 home meetings against teams from Andalusia.

The visitors have lost just one of their last eight La Liga away games.

Betis have scored two goals apiece in their last three meetings against the hosts.

Celta Vigo have seen conclusive results in their last five La Liga home games, suffering three defeats. They have failed to score in two games in that period.

Ad

Celta Vigo vs Real Betis Prediction

Los Celestes scored their first goal of the league campaign last week and will look to continue that form. Notably, they have won two of their last five games, with both wins registered on their travels.

Carl Starfelt is a confirmed absentee for Celta as the defender was injured in a training session earlier this month. Marcos Alonso is the only defender who has played full 90 minutes in the two games thus far and should retain his place in the starting XI.

Ad

Los Verdiblancos have scored two goals apiece in two games thus far and will look to improve upon that record. They are winless in their last four away games in this fixture, suffering three defeats while failing to score in two games.

Manuel Pellegrini remains without the services of Isco, Nelson Deossa, Ez Abde, Marc Roca, Diego Llorente, and Junior Firpo due to injuries. Pau López has a knock and will undergo a late fitness test.

Ad

Celta have a good recent record in this fixture, and Betis are struggling with some notable absentees. With that in mind, a low-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 1-1 Real Betis

Celta Vigo vs Real Betis Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubham Dupare Shubham is a football journalist with a wealth of experience. It was Zidane's infamous headbutt at the 2006 World Cup final that got him hooked on to the sport. Shubham contributed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup coverage at Sportskeeda, producing match previews and even minute-to-minute live blogs. Apart from writing articles, he is adept at fact-checking and researching trends, and at communicating with the editorial team.



For all fans, he has one message: "Football is my cup of tea, let's talk football over a cup of tea." Know More