Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 20th August 2022

Real Madrid are back in action with another La Liga fixture this weekend as they lock horns with an impressive Celta Vigo clash in a crucial clash at the Estadio Balaidos on Saturday.

Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid Preview

Real Madrid are currently in fourth place in the La Liga standings and have made an impressive start to their campaign. Los Blancos edged Almeria to an important 2-1 victory last week and will look to take it up a notch this weekend.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, are in ninth place in the league table at the moment and have been fairly inconsistent this year. The Galician outfit was held to a 2-2 draw against Espanyol last week and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this match.

Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have a predictably impressive record against Celta Vigo and have won 26 out of the 38 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Celta Vigo's five victories.

Celta Vigo are winless in their last 16 matches against Real Madrid, with their previous victory against Los Blancos coming in 2014.

Real Madrid have won 13 of their last 15 away games against Celta Vigo and have won more games at the Balaidos in the 21st century than they have at any other venue.

Celta Vigo have suffered defeat in only two of their last 11 matches at home in La Liga, with one of their defeats during this period coming at the hands of Real Madrid.

Lucas Vazquez has scored three goals for Real Madrid so far in 2022 - his all-time high for the club is four goals in 2018.

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has an excellent recent record against Celta Vigo and has managed seven goals and two assists in his last three games against the Galicians.

Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid have been exceptional over the past year and will be intent on defending their La Liga crown this season. Karim Benzema has tormented Celta Vigo in the past and will look to replicate his heroics this weekend.

RC Celta @RCCelta - Por favor, no juguéis con el balón en el concesionario.



Los del fondo: - Por favor, no juguéis con el balón en el concesionario.Los del fondo: https://t.co/s99jGqnE0n

Celta Vigo can pack a punch on their day but have struggled against Los Blancos in the past. Real Madrid are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 1-4 Real Madrid

$1,000 Risk-Free Bet at FanDuel SB

Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Karim Benzema to score - Yes

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi