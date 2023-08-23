Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th August 2023

Real Madrid will look to make it three wins in a row as they travel to take on Celta Vigo at the Abanca-Balaidos on Saturday.

Celta Vigo held Real Sociedad to a 1-1 draw last Saturday (August 19) to earn their first point of the 2023-24 La Liga season. After starting their league season with a 2-0 loss at home to Osasuna, they came agonizingly close to a second successive defeat last weekend.

After Ander Barrenetxea fired La Real to the lead in the 22nd minute, Celta Vigo left it late with Oscar Mingueza only restoring parity in the 94th minute.

New Celta Vigo manager Rafael Benitez will go up against his former employers this Saturday. He knows that if he can't inspire his players to produce something special, they'll be in for a humbling.

Real Madrid are currently at the top of the table, having picked up back-to-back wins in their first two games of the season. They beat Athletic Bilbao 2-0 in their campaign opener before thrashing Almeria 3-1 last weekend.

New signing Jude Bellingham has run the show for Los Blancos, scoring thrice in his first two games for the club. He has hit the ground running at the Santiago Bernabeu and looks to have already settled down at his new club.

Real Madrid will only play their first home game of the season on September 2 against Getafe. As such, a win against Celta Vigo on Saturday will represent a third straight away win and that would be a great way to kickstart the new campaign.

Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid haven't lost any of their last 18 meetings with Real Madrid in La Liga. They have won 16 and drawn two.

Real Madrid have picked up 14 wins in their last 16 visits to Celta Vigo in La Liga. They have drawn one and lost one.

Celta Vigo have picked up just two victories in their last seven home La Liga games.

Real Madrid have managed to take 13 of the last 15 possible points in La Liga. They only managed to take six from the previous 15.

In Real Madrid's 3-1 win against Almeria, both teams together produced 45 shots. That is the second-highest total in a league match featuring Real Madrid.

Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid Prediction

Estadio Balaidos has been a happy hunting ground for Real Madrid in recent times. It is the stadium where they have achieved the most wins in La Liga in the 21st century. Celta Vigo's recent record against Los Blancos makes for grim reading.

Furthermore, Real Madrid have gotten off to a very good start to the season while Celta Vigo have struggled. It looks like Real Madrid will stroll their way to three points this Saturday.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 0-2 Real Madrid

Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Real Madrid to win

Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to keen a clean sheet - Yes