Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid Prediction and Betting Tips - 2nd April 2022

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with a set of important fixtures this weekend as Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid lock horns with a dangerous Celta Vigo side at the Balaidos Stadium on Saturday.

Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid Preview

Celta Vigo are currently in 11th place in the La Liga standings and have improved after a decidedly slow start to their season. The Galician outfit held Real Betis to a 0-0 stalemate last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Real Madrid, on the other hand, are at the top of the league table at the moment and are the favourites to win the La Liga title. Los Blancos suffered a shock 4-0 defeat against arch-rivals Barcelona in their previous game and cannot afford a similar debacle this weekend.

Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Madrid have an excellent record against Celta Vigo and have won 25 out of 37 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Celta Vigo's seven victories.

Celta Vigo have a shockingly poor recent record against Real Madrid and have won failed to win a single game in their last 15 meetings with Los Blancos.

Real Madrid have lost only one of their last 14 away games against Celta Vigo in La Liga and have an impressive record in Galicia.

Celta Vigo have endured another slump this month and have registered only one victory in their last six matches in La Liga.

Real Madrid have kept clean sheets in three consecutive away games in La Liga, with their previous streak of four games coming under Zinedine Zidane in 2016.

Real Madrid conceded four goals against Barcelona in their previous game - they have not conceded more than a goal in consecutive games since 2019.

Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid Prediction

Real Madrid have been in impressive form so far this season and are on track to reclaim the La Liga title. The Spanish giants suffered a stunning El Clasico defeat earlier this month and will need to make the most of their reality check.

Celta Vigo can pack a punch on their day and have troubled La Liga's best teams in the past. Real Madrid are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 0-2 Real Madrid

Celta Vigo vs Real Madrid Betting Tips

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Madrid to keep a clean sheet - Yes

Tip 4 - Vinicius Junior to score - Yes

