Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | 19th October 2025

The 2025-26 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Celta Vigo lock horns with Real Sociedad in an important encounter at the Estadio de Balaidos on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.

Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad Preview

Real Sociedad are currently in 19th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled to make their mark so far this season. La Real eased past Osasuna by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, are in 16th place in the league table at the moment and have been inconsistent over the past year. The Galician outfit played out a 1-1 draw against Atletico Madrid last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.

Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Real Sociedad have a good recent record against Celta Vigo and have won 19 out of the last 50 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Celta Vigo's 14 victories.

Celta Vigo have won their last two matches against Real Sociedad in La Liga without conceding a single goal - they had failed to secure a victory in the eight such games preceding this run.

Since the 2006-07 season, Real Sociedad have found the back of the net in 11 of their last 14 matches away from home against Celta Vigo in La Liga - they have been more prolific only against Valencia during this period.

Real Sociedad have lost five of their last six matches in La Liga.

Celta Vigo are the only team without a victory in La Liga so far this season.

Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Real Sociedad have not been at their best over the past year and cannot afford to put a foot wrong in this fixture. The likes of Carlos Soler and Mikel Oyarzabal can be lethal on their day and will look to make their mark this weekend.

Celta Vigo have been abysmal so far this season and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could play out a draw in this match.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 2-2 Real Sociedad

Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Real Sociedad to score first - Yes

About the author Aditya Hosangadi Aditya is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda, covering previews, news, post-match articles and live blogs for 5 years. During his time here, he has had the privilege of covering a press meeting during the collaboration between his favorite club Bengaluru FC and Sevilla, where he got a chance to interact with Sevilla president Jose Castro and explore the grassroots development in his city.



Aditya started following the sport after being dazzled by Ronaldinho’s silky feet at the 2006 FIFA World Cup. He is a Barcelona fan and unsurprisingly, his favorite manager and players are Pep Guardiola and Andres Iniesta respectively. He admires the latter for his superhuman talent and his off-pitch demeanor, and his winning goal in Spain’s 2010 World Cup final win over the Netherlands left a lasting impact on Aditya.



The match-preview specialist believes that his ongoing five-year stint at Sportskeeda has given him the ability to identify the distinct line between emotional and fact-based articles, which separates him from other journalists. For him, fact-checking is the most integral part of his writing process and he only relies on authentic platforms for data.



Aditya is a semi-professional pianist and likes to participate in concerts and recitals when not immersed in football. Know More