Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | 23rd January 2024

Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad meet for the second time in four days at the Balaidos as the sides lock horns in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey on Tuesday.

La Real overcame the Galician outfit 1-0 on Saturday in La Liga, with Brais Mendez scoring the only goal of the game in the 11th minute. It ended their run of four winless matches in the league and kept the Basque Country side in sixth position on the table.

Sociedad will be looking to build on this victory and continue their winning run in the cup to reach the semi-finals. Imanol Alguacil's side have defeated Bunol (1-0), Andratx (1-0), Malaga (1-0) and Osasuna (2-0) in the previous rounds, with all their goals coming in the second half.

Meanwhile, Celta Vigo will be gunning for revenge here, although it's far easier said than done. Los Celestes are down in 16th position of the league table, with just three wins and 17 points from 21 games.

However, the side have seen a much better run in the Copa del Rey, scoring 13 goals and conceding only four. In the last round, Celta beat high-flying Valencia 3-1 on the road, demonstrating their real capability.

Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 133 previous clashes between the sides, with Celta Vigo winning 41 times over Real Sociedad and losing on 58 occasions.

Celta Vigo haven't beaten Real Sociedad since June 2020, a run that currently stands at eight games.

Real Sociedad have won on their last five visits to Celta Vigo.

In each of their four previous cup rounds, Celta Vigo have seen at least one player score a double: Jonathan Bamba and Carles Perez in the first round, and Anastasios Douvikas in the next three.

Celta Vigo's Anastasios Douvikas is currently the joint top-scorer in the cup this season with six goals, tied with Athletic Bilbao's Asier Villalibre.

Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Celta Vigo have demonstrated great attacking flair in the cup games and will be relying on their menacing vanguard to help them through to the semi-finals. However, they're up against a bogey team here, and we're betting on Sociedad to come up triumphant once again.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 0-2 Real Sociedad

Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Real Sociedad to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes