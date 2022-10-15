Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | October 16, 2022

Celta Vigo will welcome Real Sociedad to the Estadio Municipal de Balaidos in La Liga on Sunday (October 16).

The hosts are 11th in the standings with ten points. Celta are coming off a 1-0 win at Barcelona, with Pedri's 17th-minute strike proving to be the difference. Sociedad, meanwhile, have seen an uptick in form and are on a six-game winning streak across competitions. They have kept clean sheets in their last three.

Brais Mendez continued his fine form, scoring in the 33rd minute as Sociedad downed Villarreal last week. They continued their winning ways in the UEFA Europa League, beating Sheriff 3-0 at home in midweek to avoid an early elimination.

Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two northern Spanish rivals have locked horns 125 times across competitions. The visitors have a 53-40 lead in wins, while 32 games have ended in draws.

Sociedad are on a four-game winning streak against Celta, keeping clean sheets in both meetings last season.

No other teams in La Liga have played fewer draws (1) than Celta Vigo and Real Sociedad.

Celta have just one defeat at home this season and have won two straight games, keeping clean sheets. Sociedad have three wins from their four away games in La Liga.

Thirty-two of Celta's 40 wins against La Real have come at home, but they have lost three games in a row, failing to score in two of them.

Celta have the third-worst defensive record in the league, conceding 14 goals, though only six of them have come at home.

Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Los Celestes have been inconsistent this season, with three losses and as many wins in their last six league outings. They have scored just twice in their last four games, which could be their undoing here.

Sociedad, meanwhile, have a solid record on their recent trips to Celta. Considering their recent winning run across competitions, they should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 1-2 Real Sociedad

Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Sociedad

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Sociedad to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Brais Mendez to score any time - Yes

