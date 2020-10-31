Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

Early La Liga leaders Real Sociedad travel to Balaidos to take on Celta Vigo on Sunday evening.

The Basque outfit are currently just a point ahead of Real Madrid at the top of the standings, having played a game more than the defending champions. They lost some momentum on Thursday night, when they were beaten 1-0 by Napoli at Anoeta in the Europa League.

Next challenge



RC Celta



Balaídos



Sunday



16:00



AURRERA REALA!!!

Celta, who just escaped relegation last season, haven't started this one any better. They have managed just a win in their opening seven games, and only have six points on the board so far.

This game is the battle of the league's top scorers so far against the team with the joint least number of goals. Real Sociedad have scored 14 times in seven games, while Celta have managed just four goals in the same number of games.

Portu has scored in two of his last three visits to Balaídos in La Liga.



The forward has scored in three consecutive La Liga games.



RT if you think that he will score on Sunday! #CeltaRealSociedad #AurreraReala

Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad Head-to-Head

Celta hold a slight advantage, having won 16 out of 49 games against Real Sociedad, while the Basque side have won just 15.

However, the draw has been the most common result between these two sides, with 18 of those 49 matches ending in stalemates.

Celta Vigo form guide in La Liga: D-L-L-L-D

Real Sociedad form guide in La Liga: W-W-W-L-W

Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad Team News

Celta still have plenty of injury problems to deal with, and have nowhere near a full available squad to choose from.

Joseph Aidoo, Hugo Mallo, Kevin Vazquez, and Sergio Alvarez all continue to be ruled out and will miss this game.

Injured: Joseph Aidoo, Hugo Mallo, Kevin Vazquez, Sergio Alvarez

Suspended: None

Real Sociedad themselves have some sort of an injury crisis within their ranks at this point. Club captain Asier Illarramendi, Adnan Januzaj, Ander Barrenetxea, Martin Merquelanz, Joseba Zaldua and Igor Zubeldia are all expected to continue to miss action for the Basque side.

Injured: Asier Illarramendi, Luca Sangalli, Ander Barrenetxea, Adnan Januzaj, Martin Merquelanz, Joseba Zaldua, Igor Zubeldia

Suspended: None

Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad Predicted XI

Celta Vigo Predicted XI (3-5-2): Ivan Villar; Jose Fontan, Nestor Araujo, Jeison Murillo; Sergio Carreira, Renato Tapia, Denis Suarez, Nolito, Lucas Olaza; Iago Aspas, Santi Mina

Real Sociedad Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Remiro, Andoni Gorosabel, Aritz Elustondo, Robin Le Normand, Nacho Monreal, Martin Zubimendi, David Silva, Mikel Merino, Portu, Alexander Isak, Mikel Oyarzabal

Celta Vigo vs Real Sociedad Prediction

If you look at the form guide, there is only one possible way for this match to finish, and that is with a Real Sociedad victory, and that is what we are predicting to happen.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 0-2 Real Sociedad