Celta Vigo vs SD Eibar prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2020-21

The 2020-21 edition of La Liga is back in action this weekend as Celta Vigo take on SD Eibar at the Balaidos Stadium in an important clash on Sunday. Both teams have been inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Celta Vigo are currently in 11th place in the La Liga standings and have endured a slump after a series of positive results. The Galician giants suffered a 2-1 defeat against Real Betis last weekend and cannot afford to drop points in this match.

SD Eibar, on the other hand, find themselves in 15th place in the league table and have won only one of their last five games. The Basque outfit gave Atletico Madrid a run for their money earlier this week and has a point to prove in this game.

Celta Vigo vs SD Eibar Head-to-Head

Eibar have a surprisingly good record against Celta Vigo and have won 10 games out of a total of 21 matches played between the two teams. Celta Vigo have managed only seven victories against Eibar and will want to cut the deficit this weekend.

The previous meeting between the two sides in September last year ended in a 0-0 stalemate. Both teams were well below their best on the day and will need to take it up a notch this weekend.

Celta Vigo form guide in La Liga: L-L-L-W-D

SD Eibar form guide in La Liga: L-L-W-D-L

Celta Vigo vs SD Eibar Team News

Iago Aspas might not feature in this game

Celta Vigo

Celta Vigo have also been hit with a few injuries and will be unable to avail the services of Sergio Alvarez and David Junca in this game. Iago Aspas and Jeison Murillo are also carrying knocks and are unlikely to be risked against SD Eibar this weekend.

Injured: Sergio Alvarez, David Junca, Lucas Olaza

Doubtful: Iago Aspas, Jeison Murillo

Suspended: Denis Suarez

Eibar need to win this game

SD Eibar

Anaitz Arbilla is currently suspended and will have to sit out of the game against Celta Vigo this weekend. Jose Angel has made progress with his recovery but might not be ready in time for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Jose Angel

Suspended: Anaitz Arbilla

Celta Vigo vs SD Eibar Predicted XI

Celta Vigo Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ruben Blanco; Aaron Martin, Nestor Araujo, Joseph Aidoo, Lucas Olaza; Fran Beltran, Renato Tapia, Brais Mendez, Nolito; Santi Mina, Emre Mor

SD Eibar Predicted XI (4-4-2): Marko Dmitrovic; Rafa Soares, Pedro Bigas, Paulo Oliveira, Alejandro Pozo; Bryan Gil, Papakouly Diop, Edu Exposito, Takashi Inui; Yoshinori Muto, Kike Garcia

Celta Vigo vs SD Eibar Prediction

Celta Vigo have excellent players at their disposal but are yet to meet expectations with their results this season. With Iago Aspas a doubt for this match, the likes of Emre Mor and Santi Mina will have to bring their talents to the fore.

SD Eibar were impressive against Atletico Madrid and will have to put in a similar effort to earn a positive result this weekend. Celta Vigo are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 2-1 SD Eibar

