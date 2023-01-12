Celta Vigo vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th January 2023

The 2022-23 edition of La Liga is back in action with another round of matches this week as Celta Vigo lock horns with Villarreal in an important clash at the Estadio Balaidos on Friday.

Celta Vigo vs Villarreal Preview

Celta Vigo are currently in 16th place in the La Liga standings and have struggled so far this season. The Galician outfit edged Celta Vigo to a crucial 1-0 victory last week and will look to achieve a similar result in this fixture.

Villarreal, on the other hand, are in sixth place in the league table at the moment and have been impressive this season. The Yellow Submarines edged Real Madrid to a stunning 2-1 victory in their previous game and have a point to prove this week.

Celta Vigo vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Celta Vigo and Villarreal are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 13 games apiece out of the last 32 matches played between the two teams.

After a run of six consecutive home victories against Villarreal in La Liga, Celta Vigo have won only one of their last 10 such matches in the competition.

After a run of three defeats against Celta Vigo in La Liga, Villarreal have won three of their last five matches against the Galicians in the competition.

Villarreal have found the back of the net in each of their last 12 La Liga games against Celta Vigo - their best scoring run against a single opponent in the competition.

Celta Vigo are unbeaten in their last three games in La Liga - their best run in the competition since February last year.

Celta Vigo vs Villarreal Prediction

Villarreal have a strong squad at their disposal and will be intent on securing a European spot this season. The Yellow Submarines are on a three-game winning streak in La Liga and will look to extend their run this week.

Celta Vigo can pack a punch on their day but have been plagued by inconsistency this season. Villarreal are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 1-2 Villarreal

Celta Vigo vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Villarreal

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Villarreal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Yeremy Pino to score - Yes

