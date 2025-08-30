Celta Vigo vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 31st August 2025

The 2025-26 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Celta Vigo lock horns with an impressive Villarreal side in an important encounter at the Estadio de Balaidos on Sunday. Both teams can pack a punch on their day and will want to win this game.
Celta Vigo vs Villarreal Preview
Villarreal are currently at the top of the La Liga standings and have been in excellent form so far this season. The Yellow Submarines thrashed Girona by a comprehensive 5-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar scoreline this weekend.
Celta Vigo, on the other hand, are in 14th place in the league table at the moment and are yet to hit their stride so far this season. The Galician side played out a 1-1 draw against Real Betis last week and will need to take it up a notch in this fixture.
Celta Vigo vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Villarreal have a slight edge over Celta Vigo and have won 16 out of the 38 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Celta Vigo's 15 victories.
- After a run of 17 matches on the trot with at least one goal conceded in each game against Villarreal in La Liga, Celta Vigo managed to keep a clean sheet in the previous meeting between the two teams in April this year.
- Celta Vigo are unbeaten in their last four matches at home against Villarreal in La Liga and have won each of their last two such games.
- Celta Vigo are winless in their first three matches in La Liga this season and have not endured a run of four such games on the trot to start their league campaign since the 2021-22 season.
Celta Vigo vs Villarreal Prediction
Villarreal have made an excellent start to their league campaign and will be intent on making the most of their recent form. Tajon Buchanan scored a hat trick in his previous game and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.
Celta Vigo have troubled Villarreal in the past and have a point to prove going into this game. Villarreal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this match.
Prediction: Celta Vigo 2-3 Villarreal
Celta Vigo vs Villarreal Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Villarreal to win
Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes
Tip 3: Celta Vigo to score first - Yes