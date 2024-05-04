Celta Vigo vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | 5th May 2024

The 2023-24 edition of La Liga returns to the fold with another set of matches this weekend as Celta Vigo take on an impressive Villarreal side in an important clash at the Estadio de Balaidos on Sunday.

Celta Vigo vs Villarreal Preview

Villarreal are currently in ninth place in the La Liga standings and have not been at their best so far this season. The Yellow Submarines eased past Rayo Vallecano by a 3-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Celta Vigo, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have improved in recent weeks. The Galician outfit slumped to a damaging 3-0 defeat at the hands of Deportivo Alaves last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Celta Vigo vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Villarreal have a good recent record against Celta Vigo and have won 15 out of the last 35 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Celta Vigo's 13 victories.

Celta Vigo are winless in their last five matches against Villarreal in La Liga and have conceded three goals in each of their last two such games in the competition.

After a run of six victories on the trot at home against Villarreal between 1999 and 2006 in La Liga, Celta Vigo have won only one of their last 11 such games in the competition.

Celta Vigo are unbeaten in their last three matches at home in La Liga.

Villarreal have won six of their last eight matches in La Liga - as many victories as they had achieved in the 27 such games preceding this run.

Celta Vigo vs Villarreal Prediction

Villarreal have not been at their best this season and will need to make amends ahead of this fixture. Alexander Sorloth can be lethal on his day and will look to add to his goal tally this weekend.

Celta Vigo have improved in recent weeks and will need to play out of their skins to stay away from the relegation zone. Villarreal are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 1-3 Villarreal

Celta Vigo vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Villarreal to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Villarreal to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alexander Sorloth to score - Yes