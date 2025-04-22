Celta Vigo vs Villarreal Prediction and Betting Tips | April 23rd 2025

Celta Vigo will invite Villarreal to the Estadio Municipal de Balaídos in La Liga on Wednesday. The visitors have played 31 games, one fewer than Celta, and are fifth in the standings, having a nine-point lead over the eighth-placed hosts.

Celta have seen a drop in form, and after a 2-0 home loss to Espanyol earlier this month, they lost 4-3 to Barcelona last week. It was a close game, and Borja Iglesias bagged a hat-trick to put Celta ahead twice in the game. Barcelona were awarded a penalty in stoppage time, and Raphinha bagged a late match-winner for the league leaders.

El Submarino Amarillo are unbeaten in their last four league games, recording two wins. They were held to a 2-2 home draw by Real Sociedad last week. Yeremy Pino broke the deadlock in the seventh minute, and Ayoze Pérez leveled the score in the 60th minute.

Celta Vigo vs Villarreal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 39 times in all competitions thus far. They have contested these meetings closely, with the visitors having a narrow 16-15 lead in wins and eight games ending in draws.

The last four meetings between them have produced at least four goals, and El Submarino Amarillo registered a 4-3 home win in the reverse fixture in August.

Villarreal have won four of their last five away games.

Celta Vigo have won just one of their last seven meetings against the visitors, with that triumph registered at home last season.

The visitors have scored two goals apiece in three of their last four league games.

Celta have scored 47 goals in 32 games, eight fewer than the visitors.

Celta Vigo vs Villarreal Prediction

Los Celestes have lost their last two league games, conceding six goals, and will look to improve upon that record. They have lost just one of their last five home games while recording three wins.

Carl Starfelt remains sidelined with a hamstring injury, while Hugo Álvarez was an unused substitute against Barcelona and will be benched again.

El Submarino Amarillo are unbeaten in their last four league games, scoring six goals. Notably, they have won four of their last five away games and have conceded one goal apiece in four games in that period.

Ilias Akhomach and Álex Baena are nursing injuries, while Raúl Albiol, Gerard Moreno, and Tajon Buchanan face late fitness tests. Sergi Cardona was booked last week and will serve a suspension.

Though Celta have lost their last two games, they are unbeaten in their last three home meetings against the visitors and should be able to hold them to a draw.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 2-2 Villarreal

Celta Vigo vs Villarreal Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

