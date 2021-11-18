Celta Vigo vs Villarreal prediction, preview, team news and more | La Liga 2021-22

The 2021-22 edition of La Liga is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Villarreal take on Celta Vigo on Saturday. Both teams have good players in their ranks and will want to win this game.

Celta Vigo have not been at their best this season and are in 15th place in the La Liga standings. The Galicians pulled off a stunning comeback against Barcelona in their previous game and will want to take it up a notch this weekend.

Villarreal are in 12th place in the league table at the moment and have also struggled this season. The away side edged Getafe to a crucial 1-0 victory earlier this month and will be looking to build a streak in the coming weeks.

Celta Vigo vs Villarreal Head-to-Head

Villarreal and Celta Vigo are on an even footing as far as the official head-to-head record is concerned and have won nine games apiece out of a total of 22 matches played between the two teams.

The previous meeting between the two Spanish outfits took place in May this year and ended in a 4-2 victory for Villarreal. Celta Vigo suffered on the day and will need to be more robust this weekend.

Celta Vigo form guide in La Liga: D-D-L-W-L

Villarreal form guide in La Liga: W-L-D-L-L

Celta Vigo vs Villarreal Team News

Celta Vigo have a point to prove this weekend

Celta Vigo

Jose Manuel Fontan and Kevin Vazquez have recovered from their injuries and should be available for selection. Hugo Mallo has picked up a knock this month and will not be able to feature in this match.

Injured: Hugo Mallo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Villarreal have a point to prove this week

Villarreal

Gerard Moreno is injured at the moment and will not be able to feature in this game. Juan Foyth, Boulaye Dia, and Raul Albiol have recovered from their knocks and will be available for selection.

Injured: Gerard Moreno

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Celta Vigo vs Villarreal Predicted XI

Celta Vigo Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Matias Dituro; Kevin Vazquez, Jeison Murillo, Joseph Aidoo, Javi Galan; Renato Tapia; Brais Mendez, Denis Suarez, Nolito; Iago Aspas, Augusto Solari

Villarreal Predicted XI (4-3-3): Geronimo Rulli; Alfonso Pedraza, Pau Torres, Raul Albiol, Serge Aurier; Etienne Capoue, Francis Coquelin, Dani Parejo; Arnaut Danjuma, Yeremi Pino, Boulaye Dia

Celta Vigo vs Villarreal Prediction

Villarreal have managed only four points from their last five league games and are in the middle of a shocking slump at the moment. Unai Emery has excellent players at his disposal and will need to turn the Yellow Submarines' campaign around this year.

Celta Vigo were irrepressible in the second half against Barcelona and will need a similar performance on Saturday. Both teams are evenly matched at the moment and could share the spoils this weekend.

Prediction: Celta Vigo 2-2 Villarreal

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi