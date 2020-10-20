Celtic vs AC Milan prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2020-21

Celtic are set to play hosts to AC Milan at the Celtic Park on Thursday in their opening UEFA Europa League group stage fixture.
Celtic come into this game on the back of a disappointing 2-0 loss to arch-rivals Rangers in the Old Firm derby on Saturday at Celtic Park.
A brace from English centre-back Connor Goldson ensured victory for Steven Gerrard's men.
AC Milan, on the other hand, beat Antonio Conte's Inter Milan 2-1 on Saturday at San Siro in the latest edition of the Milan derby. A brace from veteran striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic sealed a confidence-boosting victory for AC Milan, with Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku scoring the consolation goal for his side.
Celtic vs AC Milan Head-to-Head
In six previous encounters between the two sides, AC Milan hold the clear advantage. They have won four games, lost one and drawn one.
The two clubs last faced each other way back in 2013, in the Champions League group stage. AC Milan beat Celtic 3-0 courtesy of goals from Kaka, Colombian centre-back Cristian Zapata and Mario Balotelli.
Celtic form guide in the Scottish Premiership: W-W-W-W-L
AC Milan form guide in Serie A: W-W-W-W
Celtic vs AC Milan Team News
Celtic have a few injury concerns to deal with. Scotland international James Forrest and young winger Mikey Johnston are both out due to injuries. Midfielder Ryan Christie, Israel international Nir Bitton and defender Hatem Abd Elhamed all tested positive for coronavirus, and they are unlikely to recover in time to feature.
Injured: James Forrest, Mikey Johnston
Doubtful: Nir Bitton, Ryan Christie, Hatem Abd Elhamed
Suspended: None
Meanwhile, AC Milan will be without Croatian forward Ante Rebic and centre-back Mateo Musacchio, who are both out due to injuries. There remain doubts over the availability of Brazilian centre-back Leo Duarte and young defender Matteo Gabbia.
Injured: Ante Rebic, Mateo Musacchio
Doubtful: Leo Duarte, Matteo Gabbia
Suspended: None
Celtic vs AC Milan Predicted XI
Celtic Predicted XI (3-5-2): Vasilis Barkas, Christopher Jullien, Shane Duffy, Kristoffer Ajer, Jeremie Frimpong, Scott Brown, Olivier Ntcham, Callum McGregor, Diego Laxalt, Albian Ajeti, Leigh Griffiths
AC Milan Predicted XI (4-3-3): Gianluigi Donnarumma, Andrea Conti, Simon Kjaer, Alessio Romagnoli, Diogo Dalot, Sandro Tonali, Rade Krunic, Brahim Diaz, Jens Petter Hauge, Lorenzo Colombo, Samu Castillejo
Celtic vs AC Milan Prediction
Celtic endured a poor performance and result against Rangers, and will be determined to put in a better performance in Europe. Attackers Albian Ajeti and Leigh Griffiths could be given a chance, while Diego Laxalt looks set to play against his parent club.
AC Milan have looked impressive under manager Stefano Pioli, and the arrival of Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been crucial. Exciting additions have been made to the squad in the summer, including Jens Petter Hauge, Diogo Dalot and Sandro Tonali.
AC Milan look rejuvenated and should have the necessary quality to emerge victorious in this encounter.
Prediction: Celtic 1-3 AC Milan
Also Read: AC Milan's Zlatan Ibrahimovic more influential in Italian football than Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Alberto ZaccheroniPublished 20 Oct 2020, 14:32 IST