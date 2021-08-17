Celtic vs AZ Alkmaar prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League Qualifiers 2021-22

The UEFA Europa League is back in action with another set of qualifiers this week as Celtic lock horns with AZ Alkmaar on Thursday. Both teams have impressive players in their ranks and have a point to prove this week.

Celtic have endured a difficult year and conceded their league crown to Rangers last season. The Scottish giants have improved under Ange Postecoglou and will want to prove their mettle in this game.

AZ Alkmaar, on the other hand, finished in third place in the Eredivisie last season and will be intent on featuring in the Europa League this year. The Dutch outfit was stunned by RKC Waalwijk over the weekend and will need to bounce back in this match.

Celtic vs AZ Alkmaar Head-to-Head

Celtic have never played a match against AZ Alkmaar and will have to solve a few issues ahead of this game. The Scottish giants have hit their stride this week and will set their sights on an aggregate victory.

AZ Alkmaar have faced Scottish opposition on only one occasion, with their previous meeting against Rangers ending in a narrow 1-0 victory in the 2004-05 UEFA Cup

Celtic form guide: W-W-W-W-L

AZ Alkmaar form guide: L-W-W-W-W

Celtic vs AZ Alkmaar Team News

Celtic have a few injury concerns

Celtic

Christopher Jullien, Mikey Johnston, and Karamoko Dembele are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this match. Ryan Christie is carrying a knock and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Christopher Jullien, Mikey Johnston, Karamoko Dembele

Doubtful: Ryan Christie

Suspended: None

AZ Alkmaar

Owen Wijndal is currently injured and has been ruled out of the game against Celtic this week. Teun Koopmeiners is considering a move away from AZ Alkmaar but is likely to play a part this week.

Injured: Owen Wijndal

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Jesper Karlsson

Celtic vs AZ Alkmaar Predicted XI

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Hart; Anthony Ralston, Stephen Welsh, Carl Starfelt, Greg Taylor; Tom Rogic, Callum McGregor, David Turnbull; Liel Abada, Odsonne Edouard, Kyogo Furuhashi

🆕 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐪𝐮𝐚𝐝



AZ Alkmaar Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Hobie Verhulst; Yukinari Sugawara, Bruno Martins Indi, Pantelis Chatzidiakos, Maxim Gullit; Teun Koopmeiners, Jordy Clasie, Dani de Wit; Vangelis Pavlidis, Albert Gudmundsson, Zakaria Aboukhlal

Celtic vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction

Celtic have recovered from their slump and have scored an astonishing 12 goals in their last three games. Ange Postecoglou is beginning to stamp his authority on the side and has a point to prove this week.

AZ Alkmaar can pack a punch on their day but have been fairly inconsistent over the past year. Celtic are the better team at the moment and hold a slight upper hand going into this match.

Prediction: Celtic 2-1 AZ Alkmaar

