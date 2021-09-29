Celtic vs Bayer Leverkusen prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

Celtic host Bayer Leverkusen at Celtic Park on Thursday on matchday two of the UEFA Europa League 2021-22 season.

The Hoops were beaten on the opening day by Real Betis in a crazy seven-goal thriller in Seville, with the home side securing a 4-3 victory.

They'll be looking to bounce back on home soil this week and boost their knockout stage chances, but it's far easier said than done against a menacing Bayer Leverusen outfit.

Die Werkself are currently on a three-game winning run, scoring 17 goals in their last six games, losing only once in the process.

During this impressive run, Gerardo Seoane's side also beat Ferencvaros 2-1 in their first Europa League match of the season.

Celtic vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-To-Head

Despite featuring regularly in European competitions, Celtic and Bayer Leverkusen have never met before.

The upcoming clash will be their first in history.

Celtic Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-W-D

Bayer Leverkusen Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Celtic vs Bayer Leverkusen Team News

Celtic

The Hoops are currently in the midst of an injury crisis with as many as seven players in the treatment room. Karamoko Dembele, Christopher Jullien and Kyogo Furuhashi are all out with knee injuries.

Croatian right-back Josip Juranovic is doubtful for the game with a knock.

Devoid of attacking options, manager Ange Postecoglu might field Liel Abada, Jota and Albian Ajeti to lead the line once again.

Injured: Karamoko Dembele, Christopher Jullien, Kyogo Furuhashi, Callum McGregor, Georgios Giakoumakis, James Forrest, Greg Taylor.

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Bayer Leverkusen

Die Werkself are riddled with plenty of injury concerns of their own.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah (knee), Julian Baumgartlinger (knee), Exequiel Palacios (ankle), Edmond Tapsoba (ankle) and Niklas Lomb (finger) have all been ruled out of Thursday's clash.

Robert Andrich missed the weekend's victory over Mainz due to a domestic suspension, but will be available for selection here.

Injured: Timothy Fosu-Mensah, Julian Baumgartlinger, Exequiel Palacios, Edmond Tapsoba and Niklas Lomb

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Celtic vs Bayer Leverkusen Predicted XI

Celtic (4-3-3): Joe Hart; Anthony Ralston, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Carl Starfelt, Boli Bolingoli; Tom Rogic, James McCarthy, David Turnbull; Liel Abada, Albian Ajeti, Jota.

Bayer Leverkusen (4-2-3-1): Lukas Hradecky; Jeremie Frimpong, Odilon Kossounou, Jonathan Tah, Mitchell Bakker; Kerem Demirbay, Robert Andrich; Karim Bellarabi, Florian Wirtz, Moussa Diaby; Patrik Schick.

Celtic vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

This is the toughest encounter in Group G. Celtic will be confident of their chances given their good record on home soil, but the Bundesliga side have a fearsome attacking frontline that may be too hot for them to handle.

We expect Bayer Leverkusen to secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: Celtic 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen

