Celtic vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | February 12th 2025

Celtic will welcome Bayern Munich to Celtic Park on Wednesday in the first leg of their 2024-25 UEFA Champions League knockout phase playoffs clash. The home side have enjoyed a strong run of results in their domestic assignments of late and will be looking to carry that momentum into a difficult continental outing this week.

They had mixed results in the league phase of the tournament, picking up two wins from their first four matches before going on to win just one of their subsequent four. They headed into the final round in 18th place with a mathematical chance of a top-eight finish but were ultimately beaten 4-2 by Aston Villa, which saw the Celts drop down three places in the table.

Bayern Munich, meanwhile, missed out on automatic round-of-16 qualification by just one point after suffering two defeats in their first three games. However, they finished the league phase strongly as they won four of their final five matches and will be keen to pick up where they left off in the competition this week.

Celtic vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the fifth meeting between Celtic and Bayern, with the visitors going undefeated in all four of their previous matchups.

The two clubs last faced off in the 2017-18 Champions League campaign with the German powerhouse winning the group-stage clash 2-1.

Celtic have historically struggled against German opposition in European competitions, winning just five of 30 games against German teams and losing 20 times.

The Bavarians scored 20 goals in the league phase. Only Borussia Dortmund (22) and Barcelona (28) managed more.

All three of the Celts' wins in the league phase came on home turf.

Bayern have appeared in the last 16 of the continental showpiece in each of the last 16 seasons.

Celtic vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Celtic are playing well at the moment, having won five of their last six games across all competitions. However, they have their most difficult test of the season this week and will be targeting a favorable result ahead of the second leg next week.

Bayern Munich will be gutted not to have advanced directly to the last 16 after their strong performances in the league phase. They have failed to perform on the road in the competition this season but are by far the stronger side heading into Wednesday's game, and we expect the Germans to kill off the tie with a comfortable win in Glasgow.

Prediction: Celtic 1-3 Bayern Munich

Celtic vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Bayern Munich to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the hosts' last eight matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the visitors' last six matches)

