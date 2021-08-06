Celtic vs Dundee prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22 

Celtic will welcome Dundee FC to Celtic Park on Sunday for a matchday two fixture in the Scottish Premiership.

The home side have had a disastrous start to the campaign. They were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League by Danish champions Midtjylland and followed that up with a 2-1 defeat to newly-promoted Hearts in their opening league fixture.

However, they got back to winning ways with a 4-2 away victory over Czech side Jablonec in the Europa League qualifiers on Thursday.

Dundee kickstarted their return to the top-flight with a thrilling 2-2 draw against St. Mirren on home turf. Jason Cummings equalized for the hosts in the second half after Joseph Shaughnessy's own goal had drawn Dundee level in the first half.

That draw helped the Dark Blues climb up to sixth in the table, while Celtic are floundering in 10th spot.

Celtic vs Dundee Head-to-Head

Celtic have 35 victories from their 43 games against Dundee FC. Seven previous matches ended in draws, while the Dens Park outfit were victorious on just one occasion.

Their most recent meeting came in a league fixture in March 2019 when Odsonne Edouard scored the winning goal in the eighth minute of injury time to give Celtic a 1-0 away win.

Dundee FC have been in good form and won four consecutive matches in the Scottish League Cup before last weekend's draw. Celtic have won just one of their five competitive fixtures this term.

Celtic form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-D

Dundee FC form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W

Celtic vs Dundee Team News

Celtic

The hosts only have long-term absentee Christopher Jullien ruled out with a knee injury.

Injury: Christopher Jullien

Suspension: None

Dundee FC

There are no known injuries for the visitors. However, forward Max Anderson has been suspended following his red card against St. Mirren

Injury: None

Suspension: Max Anderson

Celtic vs Dundee Prediction

Celtic Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Scott Bain (GK); Greg Taylor, Carl Starfelt, Nir Bitton, Anthony Ralston; Callum McGregor, Ismaila Soro; James Forrest, David Turnbull, Liel Abada; Odsonne Edouard

Dundee Predicted XI (4-3-3): Adam Legzdins (GK); Jordan Marshall, Jordan McGhee, Lee Ashcroft, Christie Elliot; Charles Adam, Finlay Robertson, Jason Cummings; Paul McGowan, Daniel Mullen, Paul McMullan

Celtic vs Dundee Prediction

On paper, Celtic should easily take this one. However, the capital side have been so inconsistent over the last few months that it is impossible to know which side will turn up on any given day.

Dundee FC, by contrast, have been flying high and look poised to make a mark on their return to the top-flight. The visitors can take advantage of any opportunities handed to them and Celtic will be wary of the threat posed by James McPake's men.

However, we are predicting a narrow victory for the home side, with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Celtic 2-1 Dundee FC

