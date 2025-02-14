Celtic vs Dundee United Prediction and Betting Tips | 15th February 2025

Celtic take on Dundee United in the 26th round of games in the Scottish Premiership First Phase on Friday. The two sides are in the top half of the points table.

Brendan Rodgers' Celtic are coming off a midweek 2-1 home loss to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League play-off first leg. After a goalless first half, Michael Olise and Harry Kane gave the visitors a two-goal cushion.

Daezen Maeda reduced arrears 11 minutes from time, but an equaliser wasn't to be, leaving the Bhoys with an uphill task of winning in Bavaria next week to progress to the Round of 16.

In the league, though, Rodgers' side have been an unstoppable force, blanking Dundee FC 6-0 at home in their last outing. The Bhoys are 13 points clear at the top, with 66 points from 25 games, winning 21.

Meanwhile, Jim Goodwin's Dundee United haven't been in action for a fortnight since a slender 1-0 league defeat at Kilmarnock. Marley Watkins' 72nd-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two teams. With 37 points from 25 games, the Terrors are third in the points table, winning 10.

On that note, here's a look at the head-to-head stats and key numbers, match prediction, and betting tips for the Celtic-Dundee United Scottish Premiership clash at Celtic Park:

Celtic vs Dundee United head-to-head stats and key numbers

In 125 meetings across competitions, Celtic lead Dundee 89-12, including a 2-0 home win in the Premiership in their last clash in January.

Celtic haven't lost in their last 21 meetings with Dundee, winning 16, since a 2-1 defeat in December 2014.

The Bhoys have been near flawless at home across competitions this season, going unbeaten in 22 games, winning 20, before the aforementioned loss to Bayern.

Dundee have won two of their last five road outings across competitions, losing three, including the last two.

Form guide (last five games across competitions, most recent result first): Celtic: L-W-W-W-L; Dundee: L-L-L-W-L

Celtic vs Dundee United prediction

Although the two teams are separated by just two places in the standings, their overall as well as recent form - especially in the league - couldn't have been more contrasting.

While the Bhoys are sprinting their way to another league title, Dundee have lost four times in their last five outings. Moreover, their overall record against Rodgers' side is quite lopsided, especially away.

The Terrors are winless in 49 games across competitions at Celtic Park, losing 37. Moreover, the Bhoys have conceded just once in 12 home league games this season, a trend that's expected to continue.

Prediction: Celtic 3-0 Dundee United

Celtic vs Dundee United betting tips

Tip-1: Celtic to win

Tip-2: Celtic to keep a clean sheet: Yes (They haven't conceded in their last eight home league outings, scoring 29 times without reply.)

Tip-3: Over 2.5 goals: Yes (Their last four league meetings at Celtic Park have had at least three goals.)

