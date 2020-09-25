Celtic vs Hibernian prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2020-21

Celtic are set to host Hibernian at Celtic Park on Sunday in their next Scottish Premiership fixture.

Celtic come into this game on the back of a 3-2 win over Livingston at home last Saturday. Goals from Scotland international and vice-captain Callum McGregor, midfielder Ryan Christie and Swiss forward Albian Ajeti secured the win for Neil Lennon's side.

A penalty from midfielder Jason Holt and a goal from left-back Julien Serrano proved to be consolation goals for Livingston.

The Bhoys move to top of the table after Ajeti's second-half strike ensures all three points at Paradise. 🍀#CELLIV 🟢🟡 pic.twitter.com/fCeLkIsEOZ — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) September 19, 2020

Hibernian, on the other hand, drew 2-2 against Rangers last Sunday at Easter Road. English winger Drey Wright and Welsh forward Christian Doidge scored the goals for Hibernian, only for star striker Alfredo Morelos and Canada international Scott Arfield to strike back for Rangers.

🙌 A typically brave, powerful header from @Chris_Doidge sealed a point on Sunday - with a second assist of the day from @MartinBoyle9.



💪 It's our number nine's third goal of the season - picking up where he left off last term.



🤝 In association with https://t.co/3fSzY1znt3. pic.twitter.com/TSXLE5NJu7 — Hibernian FC (@HibernianFC) September 22, 2020

Celtic vs Hibernian Head-to-Head

In 45 previous encounters between the two sides, Celtic hold the clear advantage. They have won 27 games, lost seven and drawn 11.

Their most recent match was in December last year, and ended in a 2-0 win for Celtic, courtesy of goals from Dutch right-back Jeremie Frimpong and talismanic striker Odsonne Edouard.

Celtic form guide in the Scottish Premiership: W-W-W-W-W

Hibernian form guide in the Scottish Premiership: D-W-L-W-D

Celtic vs Hibernian Team News

Celtic manager Neil Lennon will be unable to call upon the services of Scottish winger Michael Johnston, who is out with an injury. Other than that, there are no known injury issues and Lennon is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Michael Johnston

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Hibernian have a couple of injury worries. Left-back Sean Mackie and midfielder Scott Allan are out of this encounter.

Injured: Sean Mackie, Scott Allan

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Celtic vs Hibernian Predicted XI

Celtic Predicted XI (3-5-2): Vasilis Barkas, Hatem Abd Elhamed, Shane Duffy, Kristoffer Ajer, Jeremie Frimpong, Scott Brown, Olivier Ntcham, Callum McGregor, Greg Taylor, Albian Ajeti, Odsonn Edouard

Hibernian Predicted XI (3-5-2): Ofir Marciano, Paul McGinn, Ryan Porteous, Paul Hanlon, Martin Boyle, Drey Wright, Alex Gogic, Joe Newell, Josh Doig, Christian Doidge, Kevin Nisbet

Celtic vs Hibernian Prediction

Celtic are the favourites to win the Scottish Premiership, and their form has been phenomenal. New signing Albian Ajeti has settled in well, and with talents like Odsonn Edouard, Kristoffer Ajer and Olivier Ntcham in the squad, Celtic are the team to beat in Scotland.

Hibernian, on the other hand, have endured a topsy-turvy league campaign so far. Christian Doidge has provided the goals, but the likes of Kevin Nisbet and Joe Newell will have to be at their very best to trouble the home team.

Celtic are in fine form, and they have a talented squad. They are the favourites in this game.

Prediction: Celtic 3-1 Hibernian

