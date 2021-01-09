Celtic vs Hibernian prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2020-21

Celtic welcome Hibernian to Celtic Park for a Scottish Premiership clash this Sunday.

The hosts come into this encounter following a 1-0 loss to rivals Rangers in the Ibrox derby last Saturday. An own goal from Callum McGregor was enough to secure the narrow victory for Rangers.

Hibernian, on the other hand, lost 3-0 to David Martindale's Livingston last Saturday at Easter Road. Goals from midfielder Josh Mullin, defender Jon Guthrie and former Kilmarnock midfielder Scott Robinson sealed the win for Livingston.

Celtic vs Hibernian Head-to-Head

In 43 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Celtic hold the clear advantage. They have won 26 games, lost seven and drawn 10.

📸 Mid-season training camp: complete ✅🏃‍♂️



Thanks for having us, NAS Sports Complex 👍#CelticFC 🍀🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/XAfL8fsJTR — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 7, 2021

The two clubs last faced each other in November last year in the Scottish Premiership, with the game ending 2-2.

Goals from Scottish winger Jamie Murphy and striker Kevin Nisbet for Hibernian were cancelled out by goals from French striker Odsonne Edouard and Uruguay international Diego Laxalt.

Celtic form guide in the Scottish Premiership: L-W-W-W-W

Hibernian form guide in the Scottish Premiership: L-L-L-W-D

Celtic vs Hibernian Team News

Celtic

Celtic manager Neil Lennon will be without Scotland international James Forrest and French centre-back Christopher Jullien, who are both injured. Israel international Nir Bitton is suspended.

Injured: Christopher Jullien, James Forrest

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Nir Bitton

Hibernian

Meanwhile, Hibernian will be without young midfielder Kyle Magennis, left-back Sean Mackie and midfielder Scott Allan, who are injured.

Injured: Sean Mackie, Scott Allan, Kyle Magennis

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Celtic vs Hibernian Predicted XI

Celtic Predicted XI (4-4-2): Vasilis Barkas, Jeremie Frimpong, Kristoffer Ajer, Shane Duffy, Diego Laxalt, Ryan Christie, Olivier Ntcham, Tom Rogic, Callum McGregor, Odsonne Edouard, Leigh Griffiths

⏱ Bleep test for the Bhoys this morning 🥵#CelticFC 🍀🇦🇪 pic.twitter.com/hjVSUiT0n1 — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) January 6, 2021

Hibernian Predicted XI (4-3-3): Craig Samson, Paul McGinn, Ryan Porteous, Paul Hanlon, Lewis Stevenson, Alex Gogic, Stevie Mallan, Kevin Nisbet, Martin Boyle, Christian Doidge, Drey Wright

Celtic vs Hibernian Prediction

Celtic have not enjoyed the best of seasons so far. They sit second in the league table, 19 points behind league leaders Rangers with three games in hand. Manager Neil Lennon has come under heavy criticism, while players like Odsonne Edouard have been linked to transfer rumours.

Hibernian, on the other hand, sit fourth in the league table. Young striker Kevin Nisbet has impressed this season, with the former Dunfermline Athletic attacker scoring 10 goals in the league so far.

Celtic, despite their problems, should have what it takes to beat Hibernian.

Prediction: Celtic 2-1 Hibernian

