Celtic vs Midtjylland prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2021-22

Celtic are back in action with another crucial fixture this week as they take on Midtjylland in a UEFA Champions League qualifier on Tuesday. Both teams have been impressive in recent years and will want to secure their place in the prestigious competition this year.
Midtjylland slumped to a second-place finish in the Danish Superliga last season and have a point to prove this year. The Danish giants also lost their first league game of the campaign and cannot afford another debacle this week.
Celtic have also endured a difficult few months and lost the Scottish Premiership to arch-rivals Rangers by a shocking 25-point margin. With the expertise of Ange Postecoglou going into this season, the Scots will be intent on turning their fortunes around in the coming weeks.
Celtic vs Midtjylland Head-to-Head
Celtic have never played an official fixture against Midtjylland and will be intent on making their mark in this fixture. The Scottish giants have done well in Europe in the past and a return to the UEFA Champions League could prove a massive step forward.
Midtjylland, on the other hand, have faced a few problems after their highs in the UEFA Champions League. Ange Postecoglou's experience across the world could play a massive role for Celtic in this fixture.
Celtic form guide: W-D-W-W-L
Midtjylland form guide: L-W-L-W-L
Celtic vs Midtjylland Team News
Celtic
James Forrest picked up an injury last week and joins Vasilis Barkas, Mikey Johnston, and Karamoko Dembele on the sidelines. Ismaila Soro has recovered from his knock and might be able to feature in this game.
Injured: James Forrest, Ryan Christie, Vasilis Barkas, Mikey Johnston, Karamoko Dembele
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Midtjylland
Aral Simsir has tested positive for the coronavirus and has been ruled out of this match. Valdemar Birkso is also carrying an injury and will be unable to play a part in this match.
Injured: Aral Simsir, Valdemar Birkso
Doubtful: None
Suspended: None
Celtic vs Midtjylland Predicted XI
Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Scott Bain; Anthony Ralston, Stephen Welsh, Osaze Urhoghide, Greg Taylor; Liam Shaw, Callum McGregor, David Turnbull; Owen Moffat, Ewan Henderson, Albian Ajeti
Midtjylland Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jonas Lossl; Paulinho, Daniel Hoegh, Erik Sviatchenko, Henrik Dalsgaard; Raphael Nwadike, Evander, Nicolas Madsen; Anders Dreyer, Pione Sisto, Junior Brumado
Celtic vs Midtjylland Prediction
Celtic have exceptional players in their ranks and will be intent on proving their mettle this week. The likes of Callum McGregor and Albian Ajeti have been impressive this year and will likely play pivotal roles in this match.
Midtjylland can pack a punch on their day but will have to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this game. Celtic are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.
Prediction: Celtic 2-1 Midtjylland
