Celtic vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | July 19th 2025

Celtic will entertain Newcastle United at Celtic Park in a friendly on Saturday. The winner of this match will also be able to lift the inaugural Adidas trophy.

The Hoops will play for the first time at home in the preseason and will look to leave a good account of themselves. They have won three of the four friendlies thus far. After a 3-2 loss to Estrela Amadora last week, they registered a 2-0 win over Sporting earlier this week. Reo Hatate and Luke McCowan were on the scoresheet in that win.

Newcastle got their preseason underway with a 4-0 triumph against Carlisle United in a behind-closed-doors friendly. Goals from Sean Longstaff, Joelinton, Jacob Murphy, and Ben Parkinson helped them register a comfortable win.

Celtic vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 10 times in friendlies and exhibition games thus far. The visitors have the upper hand in these meetings, recording five wins. The Bhoys have two wins, and three games have ended in draws.

They last met in a friendly in 2007 and the Magpies recorded a 4-1 home win.

The last three meetings between them have produced over 2.5 goals.

The hosts have scored two goals apiece in their last three friendlies.

The visitors had won five of their six preseason friendlies in 2024. Notably, they have scored four goals apiece in three of their last five friendly games.

The Bhoys will play for the first time at home in the preseason. They have suffered just two losses at home in 2025.

The visitors have scored in all but one of their last 10 meetings against the Bhoys.

Celtic vs Newcastle United Prediction

The Bhoys have won three of their four friendlies thus far and will look to continue that form here. They have lost their last two meetings against Newcastle, though both games were played at St. James' Park. Notably, they have won their last two home meetings in this fixture.

Brendan Rodgers will likely hand Kieran Tierney a start in this match after the left-back returned to Glasgow on a free transfer from Arsenal.

The Toon Army got their preseason underway with a comfortable win last week and will look to build on that form. They extended their winning streak in friendlies to three games with that triumph.

New signing Anthony Elanga is in contention to make his first appearance for the club here, while Lewis Hall remains sidelined with an injury.

The Hoops have the home advantage here and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Celtic 2-1 Newcastle United

Celtic vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Celtic to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

