Celtic vs Rangers prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2020-21

Celtic are set to play host to Rangers at the Celtic Park on Sunday for their latest Scottish Premiership game.

Celtic come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Micky Mellon's Dundee United nearly two weeks ago at Tannadice Park. Celtic recorded 12 shots on target, but the likes of Odsonne Edouard and Mohamed Elyounoussi were unable to find the net.

Rangers, on the other hand, lost 2-0 to Slavia Prague yesterday in the second leg of the Round of 16 of the UEFA Europa League. Goals from Nigeria international Peter Olayinka and Romanian forward Nicolae Stanciu ensured victory for Jindrich Trpisovsky's Slavia Prague. Rangers had attacker Kemar Roofe and Nigerian centre-back Leon Balogun sent off in the second-half.

Celtic vs Rangers Head-to-Head

In 48 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Celtic hold the clear advantage. They have won 24 games, lost 18 and drawn six.

A new banner for Steven Gerrard has been spotted at a bus stop in Glasgow 🔵 pic.twitter.com/eBh5ot2CYE — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) March 15, 2021

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the Scottish Premiership, with Rangers beating ten-man Celtic 1-0. A second-half own goal from Scottish midfielder Callum McGregor secured the win for Rangers. Celtic had Israel international Nir Bitton sent off in the second-half.

Celtic form guide in the Scottish Premiership: D-W-L-W-W

Rangers form guide in the Scottish Premiership: W-W-W-W-D

Celtic vs Rangers Team News

Celtic

Celtic will be without French centre-back Christopher Jullien and Scottish left-back Greg Taylor, who are both nursing injuries. Other than that there are no known issues and interim manager John Kennedy is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Greg Taylor, Christopher Jullien

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rangers

Meanwhile, Rangers manager Steven Gerrard will be unable to call upon the services of Croatian centre-back Nikola Katic and right-back James Tavernier. There are doubts over the availability of midfielder Ryan Jack.

Injured: Nikola Katic, James Tavernier

Doubtful: Ryan Jack

Suspended: None

Celtic vs Rangers Predicted XI

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-1-2): Scott Bain, Jonjoe Kenny, Stephen Welsh, Kristoffer Ajer, Diego Laxalt, David Turnbull, Scott Brown, Callum McGregor, Ryan Christie, Leigh Griffiths, Odsonne Edouard

Rangers Predicted XI (4-3-3): Allan McGregor, Nathan Patterson, Connor Goldson, Leon Balogun, Borna Barisic, Scott Arfield, Steven Davis, Glen Kamara, Joe Aribo, Alfredo Morelos, Cedric Itten

Celtic vs Rangers Prediction

Celtic have not enjoyed the best of seasons this time around. Arch-rivals Rangers won the Scottish Premiership without any hiccups, and Celtic have some work to do if they intend to compete with Rangers next season. Having let go of Neil Lennon a few weeks ago, they are in the market for a new manager; Red Bull Salzburg's Jesse Marsch, as well as Eddie Howe, Frank Lampard and Chris Wilder have all been linked.

🆕✍️ We are delighted to confirm that we have finalised a pre-contract agreement with Liam Shaw.

@LiamShawww will join up with the Bhoys from @swfc on 1 July, 2021 - we look forward to welcoming Liam to the club! 🟢⚪️#CelticFC 🍀 https://t.co/dGkgCJ6Pvw — Celtic Football Club (@CelticFC) March 10, 2021

Rangers, on the other hand, will be keen to build on their success. They are unbeaten in the league, and manager Steven Gerrard has earned plaudits for his side's performances. It remains to be seen whether Gerrard's success could tempt a Premier League club to make a move for him.

Rangers are in fine form, and would like to remain unbeaten in the league. A draw seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Celtic 1-1 Rangers

