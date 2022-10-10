Celtic vs RB Leipzig Prediction and Betting Tips | October 11, 2022

Celtic will entertain RB Leipzig at Celtic Park on matchday four of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (October 11).

The hosts are the only team in Group F without a win after three games. Leipzig, meanwhile, picked up their first win of the campaign last week against Celtic at the Red Bull Arena. Andre Silva bagged a second-half brace in Leipzig's 3-1 win.

Celtic returned to winning ways in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday, with Giorgos Giakoumakis scoring an injury-time winner in a 2-1 triumph at St. Johnstone. Leipzig, meanwhile, extended their unbeaten run to three games, drawing 1-1 with Mainz in the Bundesliga at home on Saturday.

Celtic vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two teams across competitions. They first met in the group stage of the 2018-19 UEFA Europa League, with each team recording a home win.

The reverse fixture last week ended in a 3-1 win for Leipzig, so all meetings between the two teams have produced conclusive results. Leipzig hold a 2-1 advantage.

Celtic have not won their last six Champions League games.

There have been over 2.5 goals scored in eight of Leipzig's last nine games in the competition.

Celtic have lost just twice at home across competitions this season, while Leipzig have picked up just one win on their travels..

Celtic and Leipzig have conceded seven goals in the Champions League this season, but the visitors have outscored Celtic 4-2.

Celtic vs RB Leipzig Prediction

After an incredible start to their 2022-23 campaign, the Bhoys have won just two of their last six games across competitions, losing three and drawing one.

The visitors, meanwhile, have been inconsistent but are unbeaten in their last three games across competitions. Having scored eight times in this period, Leipzig should score here.

Home advantage has played a significant role in previous meetings between the two teams, so Celtic could secure a narrow win.

Prediction: Celtic 2-1 RB Leipzig

Celtic vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Celtic

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Celtic to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Christopher Nkunku to score any time - Yes

