Celtic vs Real Betis prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

Celtic invite Real Betis to Celtic Park as the Europa League group stage wraps up over the week.
Real Betis have secured second spot in Group G behind Bayer Leverkusen while Celtic have been ruled out of the competition and will have to try their luck in the UEFA Europa Conference League knockout round playoffs.
Real Betis have enjoyed a good spell in their recent outings and defeated Barcelona 1-0 at the Camp Nou in their last La Liga encounter.
Celtic are second in the Scottish Premiership and beat Dundee United in their previous league outing on Sunday.
Celtic vs Real Betis Head-to-Head
The two sides have met just once across all competitions, which was the reverse fixture at Benito Villamarin. The game was a seven-goal thriller as Real Betis came from behind to record a stunning 4-3 win.
Celtic form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W
Real Betis form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W
Celtic vs Real Betis Team News
Celtic
Jota is a key absentee for the hosts and is expected to be back in the fold by the end of the month on account. Celtic will also be without Georgios Giakoumakis, Karamoko Dembele and Christopher Jullien.
Cameron Carter-Vickers is suspended for the game on account of accumulating three yellow cards in five games.
Injured: Christopher Jullien, Karamoko Dembele, Georgios Giakoumakis, Jota
Doubtful: None
Suspended: Cameron Carter-Vickers
Real Betis
Real Betis prepare to travel to Glasgow with five major absentees. Martín Montoya became the latest injury concern for Manuel Pellegrini and has been ruled out with a sprained ankle for the last couple of weeks. Youssouf Sabaly, Víctor Camarasa and Claudio Bravo will also be missing for the away side.
Nabil Fekir is suspended after being handed a three-match ban by UEFA.
Injured: Victor Camarasa, Youssouf Sabaly, Claudio Bravo, Martin Montoya
Doubtful: None
Suspended: Nabil Fekir
Celtic vs Real Betis Predicted XI
Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Hart; Greg Taylor, Carl Starfelt, Liam Scales, Josip Juranovic; Callum McGregor, Michael Johnston, Albian Ajeti; David Turnbull, Kyogo Furuhashi, Tom Rogic
Real Betis Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Rui Silva; Alex Moreno, Héctor Bellerín, Victor Ruiz, Marc Bartra; Sergio Canales, Guido Rodriguez; Aitor Ruibal, Juanmi, Rodri; Willian Jose
Celtic vs Real Betis Prediction
As there's not much incentive for both sides to gun for a win here, we don't expect the game to be a fiercely contested one. Key players could start from the bench, so a low-scoring draw looks like the most likely outcome.
Prediction: Celtic 1-1 Real Betis.