Celtic vs Real Madrid prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Celtic will entertain reigning champions Real Madrid at Celtic Park in their UEFA Champions League Group F opener on Tuesday.

The game promises to be an entertaining affair, as the hosts have a 100% record in the Scottish Premiership this season, scoring 25 goals in six games. Madrid have also kept a 100% record in La Liga, netting 11 goals in four games. They recorded a 2-0 win in the UEFA Super Cup final over Eintracht Frankfurt to win their first of a possible six trophies this season.

Celtic are coming off an impressive 4-0 win over their Old Firm rivals Rangers at home on Saturday. Los Blancos, meanwhile, secured a 2-1 win over Real Betis in their last league outing. Rodrygo scored the winner in he second half after Vinicius' early goal was cancelled out by Sergio Canales.

Celtic vs Real Madrid Head-to-Head

The two teams have met twice, with both meetings coming in the quarterfinals of the erstwhile European Cup in the 1979-80 edition. Celtic recorded a 2-0 win at home, while Madrid overturned the deficit with a 3-0 win in the return leg.

Celtic form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Real Madrid form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Celtic vs Real Madrid Team News

Celtic

Yosuke Ideguchi has been left out of the squad with an injury that has kept him out of the' last few games. New signings Sead Haksabanovic and Oliver Abildgaard have been included in the 25-man squad for the game.

Carl Starfelt and Kyogo picked up injuries against Rangers and will not be fit to start against Madrid.

Injured: Carl Starfelt, Kyogo

Doubtful: Kyogo Furuhashi

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Yosuke Ideguchi

Real Madrid

The visitors have a near clean bill of health as they look to get their title defence under way with a win. Jesus Vallejo and Alvaro Odriozola missed out against Betis and are not in the squad that will travel to Celtic.

Injured: Jesus Vallejo, Alvaro Odriozola

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Celtic vs Real Madrid Predicted XIs

Celtic (4-3-3): Joe Hart; Greg Taylor, Moritz Jenz, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Josip Juranovic; Callum McGregor, Matthew O'Riley, David Turnbull; Jota, Giorgos Giakoumakis, Liel Abada

Real Madrid (4-3-3): Thibaut Courtois; Ferland Mendy, David Alaba, Eder Militao, Dani Carvajal; Aurelien Tchouameni, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric; Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior, Karim Benzema

Celtic vs Real Madrid Prediction

The hosts have got their season off to a splendid start and with this game being place at home, they will be hopeful of a positive outcome. Madrid also have a 100% record this season and will look to get their title defence off to a winning start.

Considering the form of the two teams, a high-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Celtic 2-2 Real Madrid

