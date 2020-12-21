Celtic Park will be set alight on Wednesday evening, as the defending champions welcome Ross County for a matchday 19 clash in the Scottish Premiership.

The home side come into the clash in second place, a massive 16 points behind bitter rivals Rangers (albeit with three games in hand).

Ross County occupy the rear end of the table with 13 points earned from 18 games.

Celtic held on to dispatch Hearts on penalties in the final of the Scottish Cup, having initially thrown away a two-goal lead on Sunday. Ross County made it four defeats in a row with a 2-0 loss at home to Hamilton Academical.

John Hughes appointed 1st Team Manager — Ross County FC (@RossCounty) December 21, 2020

That loss proved to be the final straw for Stuart Kettlewell, who was relieved of his duties and replaced by John Hughes.

Celtic vs Ross County Head-to-Head

This will be the 29th meeting in all competitions between the sides and Celtic expectedly have the superior head-to-head record.

The Bhoys have 18 wins and six draws to their name, with 67 goals scored and 20 conceded, while Ross County were victorious on four previous occasions.

Their most recent meeting came in the second round of the League Cup in November, when Ross County caused one of the biggest upsets in Scottish football history to eliminate Celtic with a 2-0 victory away from home.

Before that, The Staggies had lost their last eight matches against the Scottish giants.

Celtic form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-W-W

Ross County form guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-L

Celtic vs Ross County Team News

Celtic

The hosts have been buoyed by the return to full fitness of several key players in the last few weeks and have only James Forrest out until late December with an ankle injury.

There are no suspension worries for manager Neil Lennon.

Injury: James Forrest

Suspension: None

Ross County

Ross County have four players ruled out of the trip to Celtic through injury. Connor Randall (back), Ragan Charles-Cook (hamstring), Tom Grivosti (hamstring), and Charlie Lakin (thigh) are all sidelined.

There are no suspension worries for the visitors.

Injuries: Connor Randall, Ragan Charles-Cook, Tom Grivosti, Charlie Lakin

Suspension: None

Celtic vs Ross County Predicted XI

Celtic Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Scott Bain; Diego Laxalt, Nir Bitton, Shane Duffy, Jeremie Frimpong; Callum McGregor, Scott Brown; Mohamed Elyounoussi, Tom Rogic, Ryan Christie; Odsonne Edouard

Ross County Predicted XI (3-4-1-2): Ross Laidlaw; Alex Lacovitti, Callum Morris, Keith Watson, Josh Reid, Jordan Tillson, Michael Gardyne, Ross Stewart; Iain Vigurs; Oli Shaw, Billy Mckay

Celtic vs Ross County Prediction

Celtic have been below-par this season and face a real struggle to retain their league title against an in-form Rangers.

However, the return to full fitness of several key players has the potential to transform their season. Their Cup triumph on Sunday made them the first side in history to win a quadruple treble.

Their elimination from the Europa League and League Cup should give Neil Lennon's side ample time to focus exclusively on the league.

The hosts will also be seeking revenge for their embarrassing loss in the League Cup last month and Ross County should stand no chance in this fixture.

Prediction: Celtic 4-1 Ross County