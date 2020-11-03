Celtic vs Sparta Prague prediction, preview, team news and more | Europa League 2020-21 

Celtic will welcome Sparta Prague to Celtic Park on Thursday for a make-or-break fixture in Group H of the Europa League.

The two sides currently occupy the bottom spots on the standings, with the Scottish Champions in third place on a solitary point, while their Czech opponents are last and are yet to register their first points of the campaign.

Celtic were given a break from action in the Scottish Premiership over the weekend, instead contesting their rescheduled Scottish FA Cup semifinal fixture from last season.

The game against Aberdeen had initially been scheduled for April but was postponed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 break, and a 2-0 victory was enough to see Celtic progress to the final where they will face Hearts of Midlothian.

Sparta Prague, on the other hand, had an extended break and have not been in action since their 3-0 away defeat to AC Milan last week.

Celtic vs Sparta Prague Head-to-Head

This will be the first competitive meeting between both sides, although they have clashed on two previous occasions in friendly fixtures that saw each side pick up a victory.

Celtic form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-D-W

Sparta Prague form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-L

Celtic vs Sparta Prague Team News

Celtic

The hosts have four players sidelined due to injury concerns. Christophe Jullien (back), Hatem Elhamed (COVID-19), James Forrest (ankle), and Michael Johnston (knee) are all ruled out.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Neil Lennon.

Injuries: Hatem Elhamed, Christophe Jullen, James Forrest, Michael Johnston

Suspension: None

Sparta Prague

The visitors have three players ruled out of this clash with injury. David Hancko, Lukas Stetina (both knee), and Adam Hlozek will all sit out the fixture in Scotland.

Unfortunately, Adam Hložek will not travel to Glasgow with the team for the Europa League match due to injury. Adam will undergo several medical examinations during this week. ACS medical team consult the options with experts abroad. #acsparta pic.twitter.com/VTlgMR626T — AC Sparta Prague (@ACSparta_EN) November 2, 2020

There are no suspension concerns for manager Vactav Kotal.

Injuries: Lukas Stetina, David Hancko, Adam Hlozek

Suspension: None

Celtic vs Sparta Prague Predicted XI

Celtic Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Scott Bain; Diego Laxalt, Nir Bitton, Shane Duffy, Jeremie Frimpong; Callum McGregor, Scott Brown; Mohamed Elyounoussi, Tom Rogic, Ryan Christie; Odsonne Edouard

Sparta Prague Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Milan Heca; Matej Hanousek, David Lischka, Ondrej Celustka, Michal Sacek, David Pavelka, Michal Travnik; Ladislav Krejci, Bork Dockal, Andreas Vindheim; Lukas Julis

Celtic vs Sparta Prague Prediction

Celtic have been in poor form this season and currently find themselves nine points off Rangers in the Scottish Premiership (albeit with two games in hand).

The story is not much different in Europe and The Hoops will be looking to get their continental campaign back on track with a win in this group game.

The extra rest afforded Sparta Prague could give them an edge but Celtic should have too much in the tank for their Czech opponents on Thursday.

Prediction: Celtic 2-0 Sparta Prague