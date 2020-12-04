Celtic vs St. Johnstone prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2020-21

Celtic are set to welcome St. Johnstone to Celtic Park on Sunday for their latest Scottish Premiership fixture.

Celtic come into this game following a 4-2 loss to Serie A leaders AC Milan on Thursday in their UEFA Europa League group stage game.

Goals from Turkish midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, winger Samu Castillejo, Norway international Jens Petter Hauge and Spanish midfielder Brahim Diaz sealed a comeback win for AC Milan.

Celtic had taken the lead earlier courtesy of goals from Australia international Tom Rogic and French striker Odsonne Edouard.

St. Johnstone, on the other hand, beat Motherwell 2-1 in the second round of the Scottish League Cup last Saturday.

Goals from young attacker Callum Hendry and Canadian international David Wotherspoon ensured victory for St. Johnstone. Scottish striker Tony Watt scored the consolation goal for Motherwell.

Celtic vs St. Johnstone Head-to-Head

In 45 previous encounters between the two sides, Celtic hold the clear advantage. They have won 35 games, lost four and drawn six.

The two clubs last faced each other a few months ago, with Celtic beating St. Johnstone 2-0. Late second half goals from Scotland international Leigh Griffiths and Polish striker Patryk Klimala secured the win for Celtic.

Celtic form guide in the Scottish Premiership: W-L-D-W-D

St. Johnstone form guide in the Scottish Premiership: W-D-W-D-D

Celtic vs St. Johnstone Team News

Celtic manager Neil Lennon will be unable to call upon the services of Norwegian winger Mohamed Elyounoussi, striker Leigh Griffiths, winger James Forrest and young attacker Michael Johnston.

Injured: Mohamed Elyounoussi, Leigh Griffiths, James Forrest, Michael Johnston

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, St. Johnstone will be without veteran midfielder Murray Davidson and Scotland international Craig Conway, who are both nursing injuries.

Injured: Craig Conway, Murray Davidson

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Celtic vs St. Johnstone Predicted XI

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Scott Bain, Jeremie Frimpong, Nir Bitton, Kristoffer Ajer, Diego Laxalt, Scott Brown, Callum McGregor, Tom Rogic, Ryan Christie, Odsonne Edouard, Albian Ajeti

St. Johnstone Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Zander Clark, Shaun Rooney, Liam Gordon, Jamie McCart, Danny McNamara, Liam Craig, Ali McCann, Scott Tanser, Guy Melamed, Michael O'Halloran, Stevie May

Celtic vs St. Johnstone Prediction

Celtic have struggled this season, with manager Neil Lennon under heavy pressure. They are 11 points behind arch-rivals and league leaders Rangers, with two games in hand. The Bhoys have failed to establish their dominance, and are in serious danger of losing the league title to Steven Gerrard's side.

St. Johnstone, on the other hand, finished sixth last season, and are currently seventh in the league table. The likes of Stevie May, Guy Melamed and Michael O'Halloran will be important to any effort to earn a result in this match.

Celtic have not been at their very best, but should be able to beat St. Johnstone on Sunday.

Prediction: Celtic 3-1 St. Johnstone

