Crotone vs Napoli prediction, preview, team news and more | Serie A 2020-21

Crotone are set to welcome Napoli to the Stadio Ezio Scida on Sunday in their next Serie A fixture.

Crotone come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Bologna last Sunday at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara in Serie A. A sole goal from former Villarreal midfielder and Italy international Roberto Soriano secured the win for Sinisa Mihajlovic's Bologna.

Napoli, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Dutch side AZ Alkmaar on Thursday in their UEFA Europa League group stage game.

Belgium international Dries Mertens put Napoli ahead early in the first half, but AZ Alkmaar equalized through a goal from Dutch defender Bruno Martins Indi.

Crotone vs Napoli Head-to-Head

In six previous encounters between the two sides, Napoli hold the clear advantage. They have won five games and lost one.

The two clubs last faced each other in 2018 in Serie A, with Napoli beating Crotone 2-1.

Advertisement

Goals from Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik and winger Jose Callejon, now at Fiorentina, secured victory for Napoli. Young striker Marco Tumminello scored the consolation goal for Crotone.

Crotone form guide in the Serie A: L-L-D-L-L

Napoli form guide in the Serie A: W-L-W-L-W

Crotone vs Napoli Team News

Crotone have no known injury issues and manager Giovanni Stroppa is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Napoli will be without centre-back Amir Rrahmani and key striker Victor Osimhen, who are both out injured.

Injured: Amir Rrahmani, Victor Osimhen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Crotone vs Napoli Predicted XI

Crotone Predicted XI (3-5-2): Alex Cordaz, Lisandro Magallan, Luca Marrone, Sebastiano Luperto, Pedro Pereira, Salvatore Molina, Jacopo Petriccione, Milos Vulic, Arkadiusz Reca, Junior Messias, Simeon Nwankwo

Napoli Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alex Meret, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kostas Manolas, Kalidou Koulibaly, Mario Rui, Fabian Ruiz, Diego Demme, Piotr Zielinski, Hirving Lozano, Dries Mertens, Lorenzo Insigne

Crotone vs Napoli Prediction

Crotone are a newly promoted side, and they have struggled in the top tier this season. They sit at the bottom of the league table, and are yet to win a game. Crotone are six points below safety, and will have to start getting results if they hope to preserve their status in Serie A.

Napoli, on the other hand, sit fifth in the table, and manager Gennaro Gattuso has a talented squad to work with. Dries Mertens has impressed, while new signing Victor Osimhen has led the line well for Napoli.

Advertisement

Napoli will be the favorites to win the game, given Crotone's form.

Prediction: Crotone 0-3 Napoli