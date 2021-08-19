Celtic vs St. Mirren prediction, preview, team news and more | Scottish Premiership 2021-22

Celtic will welcome St. Mirren to Celtic Park for the matchday three fixture in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a routine 2-0 victory over Dutch side AZ Alkmaar in the first leg of their Europa League playoff tie on Wednesday. A goal from Kyogo Furuhashi and a Timo Letschert own-goal put the Glasgow side ahead in the tie.

St. Mirren were eliminated from the Scottish League Cup on penalties after playing a 1-1 draw away to Livingston last Saturday.

Celtic sit in fourth place in the table with three points picked up from two matches. St. Mirren are further down in ninth place on one point.

Celtic vs St. Mirren Head-to-Head

Celtic have 38 wins from their last 45 matches against St. Mirren. Three matches ended in a draw, while the Buddies have four wins to their name.

Their most recent meeting came in February when Celtic ran riot in a 4-0 away win on matchday 25 last season.

The hosts kicked off the campaign with a disappointing defeat to Hearts but have rebounded in style to win their last five matches on the bounce in all competitions. St. Mirren are without a win in three games.

Celtic form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

St. Mirren form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-W

Celtic vs St. Mirren Team News

Celtic

The home side have only long-term absentee Christopher Jullien ruled out with a knee injury. There are no suspension concerns for manager Angelos Postecoglou.

Injury: Christopher Jullien

Suspension: None

St. Mirren

There are no injury concerns for the visitors. However, Kristian Dennis will be suspended for the red card he received against Hearts.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Kristian Dennis

Celtic vs St. Mirren Predicted XI

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joe Hart (GK); Greg Taylor, Carl Starfelt, Stephen Welsh, Anthony Ralston; Callum McGregor, David Turnbull, David Turnbull; Liel Abada, Odsonne Edouard, Kyogo Furuhashi

St. Mirren Predicted XI (3-4-3): Jak Alnwick (GK); Charles Dunne, Joseph Shaughnessy, Marcus Fraser; Scott Tanser, Alan Power, Jamie McGrath, Richard Tait; Greg Kiltie, Eamonn Brophy, Curtis Main

Celtic vs St. Mirren Prediction

Celtic have rediscovered their mojo in recent weeks and, in this form, only city rivals Rangers are capable of stopping them in their quest to reclaim the league title.

St. Mirren have not shown any consistency to suggest that they could get something here and the visitors could be on the end of a heavy defeat in the capital.

Prediction: Celtic 3-0 St. Mirren

