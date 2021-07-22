Celtic vs West Ham United prediction, preview, team news and more | Club Friendlies 2021

Celtic are set to play West Ham United at the TBC (Scotland) on Saturday in a friendly game.

Celtic come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Bo Henriksen's Midtjylland yesterday in the first leg of the second qualifying round of the UEFA Champions League. A first-half goal from Israeli attacker Liel Abada for Celtic was cancelled out by a second-half goal from Brazilian midfielder Evander for Midtjylland.

Celtic had Israeli centre-back Nir Bitton sent off in the first-half, with Midtjylland having Danish winger Anders Dreyer sent off in the second-half.

West Ham United, on the other hand, beat Reading 3-0 in a friendly fixture yesterday. An own goal from young defender Jeriel Dorsett and goals from midfielder Conor Coventry and full-back Ben Johnson secured the win for West Ham United.

Celtic vs West Ham United Head-to-Head

Celtic and West Ham United have not faced each other before and this friendly will be the first time they do so.

Celtic form guide: D

West Ham United form guide: yet to play

Celtic vs West Ham United Team News

Celtic

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou will be unable to call upon the services of French centre-back Christopher Jullien, winger Mikey Johnston and young forward Karamoko Dembele, while French midfielder Olivier Ntcham remains a doubt. New signings, Swedish centre-back Carl Starfelt and Japanese forward Kyogo Furuhashi, are yet to make their debuts for the club.

Injured: Christopher Jullien, Mikey Johnston, Karamoko Dembele

Doubtful: Olivier Ntcham

Suspended: None

West Ham United

Meanwhile, West Ham United will be without English midfielder Declan Rice, the Czech Republic duo of Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek and Ukrainian winger Andriy Yarmolenko, with the four players on holiday after representing their respective nations at the Euros. Centre-back Winston Reid is part of the New Zealand squad for the Olympics.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Not available: Winston Reid, Declan Rice, Tomas Soucek, Vladimir Coufal, Andriy Yarmolenko

Celtic vs West Ham United Predicted XI

Celtic Predicted XI (4-3-3): Conor Hazard, Anthony Ralston, Osaze Urhoghide, Nir Bitton, Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo, Tom Rogic, Liam Shaw, Dane Murray, Leigh Griffiths, Albian Ajeti, James Forrest

West Ham United Predicted XI (4-3-3): Darren Randolph, Ryan Fredericks, Issa Diop, Angelo Ogbonna, Ben Johnson, Nathan Holland, Mark Noble, Conor Coventry, Said Benrahma, Michail Antonio, Manuel Lanzini

Our new Home Kit in action 😍 pic.twitter.com/QJuxU7PLuh — West Ham United (@WestHam) July 21, 2021

Celtic vs West Ham United Prediction

Celtic have been extremely busy so far in the transfer market. They sold star centre-back Kristoffer Ajer to Brentford yesterday, replacing him with Carl Starfelt. Kyogo Furuhashi will add some much-needed depth to Celtic's attacking options, but more needs to be done.

Official and confirmed now two weeks later. Carl Starfelt joins Celtic on a permanent deal from Rubin Kazan for €5m as fee. ⚪️🟢 #Celtic https://t.co/2X9k2zqb48 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 21, 2021

West Ham United, on the other hand, have sold Felipe Anderson to Lazio. Forward Jarrod Bowen has been linked with Liverpool, and manager David Moyes will be keen to keep hold of his talented forward. Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard continues to be linked with a move after a successful loan spell last season.

The Hammers should be able to win this one.

Prediction: Celtic 1-2 West Ham United

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Manchester United's transfer plans, Barca's plan for Antoine Griezmann and more

Edited by Abhinav Anand