Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action with another round of important matches this week as Central Coast Mariners take on Brisbane Roar at the Central Coast Stadium on Wednesday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Central Coast Mariners are in second place in the A-League standings at the moment and have exceeded expectations so far this season. The Mariners played out a 2-2 draw with Sydney FC in their previous game and will want to return to winning ways in this fixture.

Brisbane Roar, on the other hand, currently find themselves in ninth place in the league table and will need to turn their season around. The away side has been impressive over the past two weeks and will be confident ahead of this match.

Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar Head-to-Head

Brisbane Roar have an exceptional record against Central Coast Mariners and have won 31 matches out of a total of 53 games played between the two teams. Central Coast Mariners have managed only seven victories against Brisbane Roar and have plenty of work to do in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in March last year and ended in a 1-0 victory for Brisbane Roar. Central Coast Mariners have improved over the past year and have a point to prove this week.

Central Coast Mariners form guide in the A-League: D-L-D-W-D

Brisbane Roar form guide in the A-League: W-W-D-D-L

Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar Team News

Central Coast Mariners have a good squad

Central Coast Mariners

Gianni Stensness is nursing an injury at the moment and has been sidelined for this game. Lewis Miller has made progress with his recovery, however, and is likely to be included in the squad.

Injured: Gianni Stensness

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Brisbane Roar need to win this game

Brisbane Roar

Scott McDonald and Brisbane Roar have agreed to part ways over the past week and the forward will be unavailable for this game. Macaulay Gillesphey served his suspension against Western Sydney Wanderers last week and is available for this match.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar Predicted XI

Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Birighitti; Jack Clisby, Kye Rowles, Ruon Tongyik, Stefan Nigro; Daniel Bouman, Josh Nisbet, Oliver Bozanic, Daniel De Silva; Alou Kuol, Marco Urena

Brisbane Roar Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jamie Young; Tom Aldred, Macaulay Gillesphey, Kai Trewin; Jack Hingert, Josh Brindell-South, Corey Brown, Jay O'Shea, Rahmat Akbari; Riku Danzaki, Dylan Wenzell-Halls

Central Coast Mariners vs Brisbane Roar Prediction

Central Coast Mariners have built a formidable squad this season and have reaped the results in the A-League so far. The Mariners will be intent on a top-six finish and have plenty of firepower in their ranks.

Riku Danzaki has been sensational for Brisbane Roar this season and will have to play a pivotal role in this fixture. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils in this game.

Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 2-2 Brisbane Roar

