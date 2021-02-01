Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne City prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action this week as Central Coast Mariners take on Melbourne City in an important clash at the Central Coast Stadium on Wednesday. Both teams have been fairly inconsistent this season and will want to win this game.

Central Coast Mariners find themselves in second place in the A-League table after five games but will need to solve a few issues to remain in the top half of the table. The Mariners suffered a 2-1 defeat to Wellington Phoenix over the weekend and will look to bounce back in this match.

Melbourne City, on the other hand, were thrashed by Perth Glory in their previous game and cannot afford another slip-up against Central Coast Mariners. The Melbourne outfit is in eighth place in the A-League table and will need to find its feet in the coming weeks.

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne City Head-to-Head

Melbourne City and Central Coast Mariners are on an even footing as far as the head-to-head record is concerned and have won 11 games apiece out of a total of 29 matches played between the two sides.

The previous meeting between these two A-League teams took place in March last year and ended in an exhilarating 4-2 victory for Melbourne City. Jamie Maclaren scored a stunning hat-trick on the day and will have an important role to play in this game.

Central Coast Mariners form guide in the A-League: L-W-L-W-W

Melbourne City form guide in the A-League: L-W-L-W

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne City Team News

Central Coast Mariners have a good squad

Central Coast Mariners

Central Coast Mariners have a fully-fit squad going into this game and will need to pick themselves up after a disappointing result over the weekend. The Mariners are unlikely to make drastic changes to their line-up this week.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Scott Jamieson is an important player for Melbourne City

Melbourne City

Andrew Nabbout is currently recuperating from a hamstring injury and has been ruled out of the game against Central Coast Mariners. Melbourne City are in need of a victory and will have to name their best side on Wednesday.

Injured: Andrew Nabbout

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne City Predicted XI

Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Birighitti; Jack Clisby, Kye Rowles, Ruon Tongyik, Stefan Nigro; Daniel Bouman, Gianni Stensness, Oliver Bozanic, Daniel De Silva; Alou Kuol, Marco Urena

Melbourne City Predicted XI (4-3-3): Tom Glover; Scott Jamieson, Curtis Good, Rostyn Griffiths, Ben Garuccio; Marco Tilio, Taras Gomulka, Florin Berenguer; Craig Noone, Jamie Maclaren, Connor Metcalfe

Central Coast Mariners vs Melbourne City Prediction

Central Coast Mariners have been impressive this season and will want to put their defeat against Wellington Phoenix behind them this week. The Mariners can potentially reach the final series this season and will be intent on making the most of their formidable squad.

Melbourne City are yet to hit their peak this season but do have a strong attacking line-up. Central Coast Mariners hold a slight edge at the moment, however, and are likely to win this game.

Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 2-1 Melbourne City

