Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League is back in action this weekend with another round of important matches as Central Coast Mariners lock horns with Perth Glory at the Central Coast Stadium on Sunday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and have a point to prove going into this game.

Central Coast Mariners have enjoyed an excellent A-League campaign so far and find themselves at the top of the league table at the moment. The Mariners eased past Macarthur FC by a 2-0 margin in their previous game and will be confident ahead of this match.

Perth Glory, on the other hand, have endured a slump in recent weeks and are currently in eighth place in the A-League standings. The Western Australian side was thrashed by Wellington Phoenix last week and has plenty of work to do this weekend.

Glory's Head Coach discusses his side's mentality ahead of Sunday's showdown with the table-topping Mariners in Gosford.

Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory Head-to-Head

Central Coast Mariners have a good record against Perth Glory and have won 23 games out of a total of 47 matches played between the two sides. Perth Glory have managed 16 victories against the Mariners and will want to improve their record in this fixture.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place earlier this month and ended in a hard-fought 2-1 victory for Central Coast Mariners. Perth Glory gave a good account of themselves on the day but will have to take it up a notch this weekend.

Central Coast Mariners form guide in the A-League: W-W-L-W-W

Perth Glory form guide in the A-League: L-L-W-W-W

Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory Team News

Central Coast Mariners have a good squad

Central Coast Mariners

Central Coast Mariners have no injury concerns going into this match and will want to return to winning ways in this fixture. The Mariners have been excellent this season and are unlikely to tamper with a winning combination.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Perth Glory have a strong squad

Perth Glory

Christopher Oikonomidis and Osama Malik are currently injured for Perth Glory and will be unavailable for this game. Diego Castro has recovered from his injury and will be included in the squad.

Injured: Christopher Oikonomidis, Osama Malik

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory Predicted XI

Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Birighitti; Jack Clisby, Kye Rowles, Ruon Tongyik, Stefan Nigro; Daniel Bouman, Gianni Stensness, Oliver Bozanic, Daniel De Silva; Alou Kuol, Marco Urena

It was a special night both on and off the field on Monday. So take a look back at 2021's #PinkRound presented by @CleanawayAU. #CCMFC



Perth Glory Predicted XI (4-4-2): Liam Reddy; Dane Ingham, Darryl Lachman, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Nicholas Walsh; Declan Hughes, Neil Kilkenny, Daniel Stynes, Nicholas D'Agostino; Diego Castro, Bruno Fornaroli

Central Coast Mariners vs Perth Glory Prediction

Central Coast Mariners have exceeded expectations so far this season and have won four of their last five games. The Mariners will be intent on keeping their place at the top of the table and hold all the cards going into this fixture.

Perth Glory are yet to hit their peak this season and will have to play out of their skins to stand a chance in this fixture. Central Coast Mariners are the better team at the moment and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 3-1 Perth Glory

