Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC prediction, preview, team news and more | A-League 2020-21

The A-League returns to the fold with another round of matches this weekend as Sydney FC lock horns with Central Coast Mariners at the Central Coast Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have been impressive this season and will want to win this game.

Sydney FC are in fourth place in the A-League standings at the moment and have improved in recent weeks. The reigning Australian champions were held to a 2-2 draw by Adelaide United in their previous game and will need to return to winning ways in this encounter.

Central Coast Mariners, on the other hand, currently find themselves in second place in the league table. The Mariners have exceeded expectations this season but will want to bounce back after a 1-0 defeat against Western United over the weekend.

Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC Head-to-Head

Sydney FC have an excellent record against Central Coast Mariners and have won 23 games out of a total of 46 matches played between the two teams. Central Coast Mariners have managed only 13 victories against Sydney FC and will have to take it up a notch in this match.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place in January earlier this year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Central Coast Mariners. Sydney FC were well below their best on the day and will need to put in an improved performance this weekend.

Central Coast Mariners form guide in the A-League: L-D-W-D-L

Sydney FC form guide in the A-League: D-D-W-W-L

Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC Team News

Central Coast Mariners have a good squad

Central Coast Mariners

Gianni Stensness is nursing an injury at the moment and has been sidelined for this game. Lewis Miller has made progress with his recovery, however, and is likely to be included in the squad.

Injured: Gianni Stensness

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Adam Pavlesic is currently injured

Sydney FC

Adam Pavlesic was involved in a sickening clash in the AFC Champions League in December and has been ruled out of this fixture. Rhyan Grant picked up a late red card against Adelaide United last week and is suspended for this game.

Injured: Adam Pavlesic, Christopher Zuvela, Paulo Retre

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Rhyan Grant

Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC Predicted XI

Central Coast Mariners Predicted XI (4-4-2): Mark Birighitti; Jack Clisby, Kye Rowles, Ruon Tongyik, Stefan Nigro; Daniel Bouman, Josh Nisbet, Oliver Bozanic, Daniel De Silva; Alou Kuol, Marco Urena

Sydney FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andrew Redmayne; Joel King, Ben Warland, Alex Wilkinson, Harry Van Der Saag; Luke Brattan, Alexander Baumjohann, Milos Ninkovic, Anthony Caceres; Luke Ivanovic, Bobo

Central Coast Mariners vs Sydney FC Prediction

Central Coast Mariners have punched above their weight this season and have built a formidable squad over the past few months. The Mariners have had their problems in recent weeks and will need to step up to the plate in this match.

Sydney FC have recovered from their slow start to the season but will have to be wary of their opponents this weekend. Both teams are on an even footing at the moment and are likely to share the spoils in this game.

Prediction: Central Coast Mariners 2-2 Sydney FC

